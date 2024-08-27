Follow @yuebabyhkcafe_uae and @luckinspringbakery.uae on Instagram to enjoy a 50% discount on your next visit between 31st August and 1st September

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Paying homage to the culinary delights of the Far East, Al Ghurair Centre’s popular street food hall Flayva has opened two new Chinese concepts, Yue Baby HK Cafe and Luckin Spring.

Inspired by Cantonese comfort food, Yue Baby HK Cafe offers a taste of classic Hong Kong desserts. Signature items on its menu include dishes like the Double Layer Steamed Milk, Mango Pomelo Sago, and its signature HK-style Milk Tea. Beyond traditional sweets, Yue Baby HK Cafe offers unique items like the Angus Beef Bun, made with freshly handmade dough, highlighting its commitment to traditional culinary techniques while offering a taste of nostalgia.

Luckin Spring brings traditional Chinese baking methods to Flayva, promising a delicious experience for all palates. This dedication to heritage is evident in its best-selling Classic Vanilla Traditional Chiffon Cake loved for its light, airy texture and rich vanilla flavour evoking memories of homemade goodness.

Flayva is a food hall that caters to every palate and boasts 20 diverse homegrown concepts. Diners can choose from Lebanese delicacies, flavourful Indian cuisine, Indonesian dishes, or Japanese options, promising a dynamic and vibrant dining experience. The line-up of vendors includes Allo Beirut, BaoFriend, House of Curry, Warung Bandung, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe, Little Oriental Dining, Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, Bacolod Inasal BBQ, Tako Ichiban House, Clucks, Siam Thai Food, Spice Grill, Gulou China Grub, Levant Doner, Hubboba Tea Café, Taro by BaoFriend, Kimo, and the two newly added Chinese concepts.

For more information, please visit www.flayvadubai.com or @flayvadubai.

About Flayva

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

