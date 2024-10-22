Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fanvil, a global leader in hospitality communication solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibition. Scheduled for October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this prestigious event is all set to feature more than 6,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries, all converging to showcase advancements in AI, cybersecurity, IoT, and more. GITEX is renowned for its role as a premier platform for tech giants, startups, and innovators alike to connect, collaborate, and shape the future.

Fanvil’s portfolio, designed with the needs of the hospitality sector at its core, will take center stage at this year’s event. Recognized for its cutting-edge VoIP solutions, Fanvil offers a range of products that enhance guest experiences and streamline hotel operations. Louis Chen, Vice President at Fanvil, commented, “We are delighted to showcase Fanvil’s hospitality communication solutions at GITEX Global 2024. Fanvil’s offerings are designed to enhance guest services and streamline hotel operations, ensuring a superior customer experience. We look forward to demonstrating how these solutions can benefit the hospitality industry in this digital age.”

Exploring GITEX Global 2024

Now in its 44th year, GITEX Global is set to make a significant impact on the tech world with the theme "Accelerate Industrial Digitalisation and Intelligence." Held across 40-plus halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, the event will spotlight breakthroughs across AI, blockchain, and sustainable technologies. This year’s event aims to foster collaborations to drive digital transformation across global industries.

Product Highlights for Hospitality from Fanvil

Hotel Phones

Fanvil’s Hotel Phones are crafted to deliver an exceptional in-room experience for hotel guests, featuring programmable keys, HD voice quality, and intuitive interfaces. Built with customization in mind, these phones offer options like multilingual support and personalized service features, enabling hotels to deliver a seamless communication experience to guests.

SIP Intercom Systems

Fanvil’s SIP Intercom Systems are designed to improve internal communication within hospitality environments, making it easy for staff to communicate across multiple locations. These intercom systems offer robust security and reliability, featuring video and voice support for comprehensive facility monitoring and control. Their ease of integration with third-party systems also enhances guest service efficiency.

Indoor Stations

Fanvil’s Indoor Stations bring simplicity and sophistication to hospitality facilities, offering easy-to-use touch screens and adaptable interfaces. They serve as all-in-one solutions for security, facility management, and guest communication. With features like video intercom, access control, and security monitoring, these stations help streamline operations while enhancing the overall guest experience.

Paging Gateways

Designed to support large hospitality establishments, Fanvil’s Paging Gateways offer efficient and high-quality audio broadcasting capabilities. These gateways are essential for public address systems in large areas such as hotels and resorts, enabling seamless event communication and emergency notifications.

Fanvil’s participation in GITEX reflects its ongoing mission to empower businesses with intelligent communication tools tailored for hospitality. GITEX 2024 will provide a platform for industry leaders and innovators to showcase how their technologies can transform sectors through digital solutions. Fanvil’s diverse product lineup embodies this mission, offering solutions that are scalable, user-friendly, and built to adapt to future hospitality needs.

Visit Fanvil at GITEX Global 2024

Vicit Fanvil at the Ben InfoTech booth in Concourse 1 CC1-5 to explore their latest innovations in hospitality communication. Experience firsthand how their solutions can elevate operational efficiency, enhance guest experiences, and streamline services. With a focus on integrating reliable technology, Fanvil is committed to empowering the hospitality industry with tools that foster digital transformation.

About Fanvil

Fanvil is a leading provider of communication devices, specializing in VoIP, intercom, and hospitality communication solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Fanvil delivers high-performance communication products that are designed to meet the unique needs of businesses worldwide, with a particular focus on enhancing guest experiences in the hospitality sector.