Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – FANN Media Discovery Platform, originally called FUNN relaunches with a new identity. The organization provides a media arts platform that empowers young artists and media enthusiasts across the UAE. Established in 2012 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qassimi, FANN aims to promote media arts, including photography, filmmaking, multimedia and animation.



FANN offers a supportive and an aspirational environment to help passionate generation discover their creative and professional goals and partake in within the four disciplines and sail on an amazing journey of exploration to discover everyone’s inner artist. The educational organisation provides programs, workshops, and events to connect individuals with like-minded peers and industry professionals. FANN cultivates media art appreciation and enhances industry knowledge, providing essential tools and resources to youth, needed to thrive and succeed in a competitive field.



“We believe that everyone has the potential to create great media art and we want to help individuals discover their unique talents and unleash their creativity. It is with great passion we empower young artists in the UAE and beyond, fostering a vibrant media arts community and supporting emerging young talents,” said Sheikha Jawaher, Director of FANN and Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth.



FANN offers a real experience to young people across an array of media arts platform. The filmmaking platform offers various programs and workshops that aim to develop students' skills and nurture their growth, helping them understand all the steps involved in filmmaking from planning to execution. Experts educate participants through every stage, from developing a concept to editing the final product, including lighting, sound design and camera techniques as well as how to work with actors and crew members.



The photography platform offers a hands-on approach where students can learn to produce high-quality artwork. They also get a unique opportunity to connect with talented photographers that provide guidance and expert knowledge. Programs include travelling around the world to gain inspiration from cityscapes to natural landscapes and much more.



On the multimedia platform, there are introductory workshops aimed at advancing the skills and knowledge of individuals in various multimedia fields, which include digital illustrations, graphic design, web design and manga arts. Led by experienced instructors, workshops offer a comprehensive approach where one can learn the fundamentals of each discipline by using the right tools and techniques. Members can learn how to create logos, posters and other visual materials that can deliver an effective message using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. In addition, the manga arts workshops will help in learning the fundamentals of creating manga-style illustrations, including character design, panel layout and storytelling techniques.



The Animation platform is designed to teach individuals in creating animated content: traditional hand-drawn animation, computer-generated animation, character design, storyboarding, sound design and more. Teaching programs include both theoretical and practical.



Moreover, FANN organizes events about media arts like ‘Shashah’, and the Sharjah International Film Festival for children and youth which was established in 2013. The well-known festival is committed to develop and enhance the media literacy of children, foster their creativity and showcase the very best of filmmaking. It also plays a huge role in the upbringing of new media content for children and youth to create a wide understanding of international films and world cultures, promoting peace and tolerance as well as global understanding of how people from different cultures work together in unity, find balance and create a lifestyle that fits both norms. During the festival, guests are encouraged to ask panels questions, experience filmmaking related workshops and more.



