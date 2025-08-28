UAE – Famous Brands, Africa’s leading food services business, has partnered with MoEngage, a leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), to unify its customer data, automate customer engagement and drive growth across its portfolio.

The partnership will see three of the country’s most loved brands - Mugg & Bean, Wimpy and Milky Lane - use MoEngage’s AI-powered platform to deliver personalised, omnichannel experiences that build loyalty and drive order frequency.

By integrating data from multiple sources, the collaboration enables Famous Brands to connect the digital and in-restaurant experience. The initial focus is on Mugg & Bean, a brand known for its quality coffee, generous portions, and freshly prepared meals. A key objective of this initiative is to leverage its loyalty programme by connecting the digital and in-store customer journey to encourage both earn and spend behaviour.

Connecting Digital Engagement with In-Store Results

Mugg & Bean wanted to move from manual campaigns to a scalable, automated strategy that links online actions, such as receiving loyalty points or a voucher in the app, to in-store transactions. The aim was to create a seamless experience that encourages loyalty points or voucher redemptions and repeat visits.

Using MoEngage, Mugg & Bean has automated its entire voucher engagement process – from generating unique voucher codes and sending them to specific customer segments, to running targeted campaigns via push notifications, in-app messages, SMS and email. This automation saves time, connects point-of-sale data back to the platform for a complete customer view and improves redemption rates.

A Partnership to Drive Efficiency

“As we continue to digitise the customer experience across our portfolio, we needed a partner who could manage the technical complexity of our ecosystem and offer dependable support. MoEngage has helped us integrate different systems into a single, seamless platform. This has enabled us to modernise communications, strengthen the customer lifecycle and give our brands the tools to encourage repeat visits,” says Toni Joubert, Divisional Marketing Executive at Famous Brands.

Targeted Engagement for Every Customer

The impact on Mugg & Bean has been significant. The brand now runs targeted campaigns across the entire customer lifecycle, from promoting a new menu item to offering birthday rewards that encourage repeat visits. The brand also engages customers with loyalty reminders and reactivation campaigns for those who have been inactive, while rewarding its most frequent patrons with special deals and offers.

“The integration of MoEngage into our tech stack has been seamless and has fundamentally changed the way we operate,” says Deeolan Govender, Marketing Executive at Mugg & Bean. “What was once a manual, time-consuming process is now automated and efficient. We can engage customers on their preferred digital channels and see the impact directly in their purchase behaviour.”

MoEngage’s commitment to South Africa

For MoEngage, the partnership reflects its growing footprint in South Africa’s food and retail industry.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Famous Brands is a strong step forward for our work in South Africa,” said Kunal Badiani, Vice President – Business and Growth, Middle East and Africa, MoEngage. “Their commitment to creating unique customer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to help brands build lasting relationships. We look forward to contributing meaningfully to their growth journey.”

About MoEngage

MoEngage is Africa’s #1 Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), most trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Jumia, Botim, Jazeera Airways, Mugg & Bean, Tyme Bank, Nestle, DP World, Standard Chartered Bank, MANO Africa, and MDLBeast. MoEngage combines data from multiple sources to help brands gain a 360-degree view of their customers.

MoEngage Analytics arms marketers and product owners to build a unified customer profile with insights into customer behavior, their journey, product usage, preferences, and interests. Brands leverage MoEngage to orchestrate customer journeys and build 1:1 experiences across the website and mobile (with MoEngage Personalize), email, social, and instant messaging channels. MoEngage Inform, the transactional messaging infrastructure, helps brands unify their promotional and transactional communication to a single platform for better insights and lower costs. MoEngage’s AI Agents help marketers develop winning copies and creatives, build customer segments, craft relevant journeys, optimize campaigns and channels that boost engagement, and reduce campaign go-live times.

For over a decade, consumer brands in 60+ countries have been using MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 15 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice Vendor in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Email Marketing Report 2025, Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024 report, and Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 report. MoEngage was also featured as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Famous Brands

Famous Brands is Africa’s leading food services franchisor. The Group’s vertically integrated business model comprises a portfolio of 16 restaurant brands, represented by a network of over 2,900 restaurants across South Africa, the rest of Africa, the Middle East, and the UK. The business is underpinned by a best-in-class supply chain, comprising 14 manufacturing facilities and a logistics and distribution operation. The Group’s brand portfolio includes iconic restaurant brands such as Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, Steers, Debonairs Pizza, Fishaways and Milky Lane.

To learn more, visit www.famousbrands.co.za

About Mugg & Bean

Mugg & Bean is a home-away-from-home and the place where customers become regulars. Since 1996, it has been a cherished South African brand, known for its spirit of generosity, premium coffee, and famously generous portions of freshly prepared meals. Mugg & Bean is more than just a restaurant; it's a welcoming space where people can connect over a great cup of coffee and a delicious meal, any time of day.

To learn more, visit www.muggandbean.co.za

