The electric truck range by Volvo has already been tested for the region and sold to the FMCG mogul, Unilever.

Dubai – FAMCO proudly announced the launch of the first-ever heavy-duty electric truck in the Middle East, solidifying their position as pioneers in the market and their commitment to sustainable solutions in transportation.

This groundbreaking achievement by FAMCO represents a significant stride towards reducing transportation-related emissions to zero, aligning with the UAE's sustainable development strategy as the whole country prepares to host the COP28 in November 2023.

The UAE, known for its forward-thinking approach, embraces this new era of transportation with FAMCO at the forefront as the year of suitability unravels with green solutions and sustainable inventions every day.

The launch event was held at AlSerkal Avenue – Concrete on the 13th of June 2023, as a crowd of business CEOs, Media representatives, and business partners witnessed the exciting unveiling of the first-ever heavy-duty electric truck in the region.

“FAMCO is part of the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group, and the group continues to introduce new products and services to keep the UAE moving towards building a more sustainable future of mobility and support the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 strategic goals. While we currently offer a wide range of hybrid and electric vehicles, the launch of the first-ever heavy-duty electric truck range by Volvo represents a huge leap into a greener future.” Said Ramez Hamdan, Managing director at FAMCO.

Key Specifications of the Volvo FH Heavy Duty Electric Truck:

Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of up to 44 tons

Impressive range of up to 300 kilometers

Rapid charging time of 2.5 hours (DC) / 9.5 hours (AC)

Exceptional driveline performance of up to 490 kW / 666 hp

Unlike other companies still in the testing or trial stages, Volvo offers a full range of electric trucks that are tested and available for purchase, as the first truck was already sold to Unilever, the FMCG giant for their UAE operations. Through investing in Volvo's electric trucks, business partners can, not only electrify their fleets but also, become pioneers in the green transportation movement, and eventually, a better future for us all.

Mr. Ahmed Kadous, Unilever’s Head of Supply Chain MENA & Personal Care Category in the Middle East & Turkey, commented on the launch saying: “We have committed to achieving net zero emissions throughout our value chain by 2039. Logistics will play a crucial role in achieving this ambition as it contributes up to 15% of our emissions. To achieve this, we want to push our business beyond its current limits to see how we can address the current environmental crisis. This is why we are pioneering the green transportation movement in the UAE, and this electric truck forms the second addition to our delivery fleet. Earlier in March we added the first Electric Van (EV) to our UAE delivery fleet, which was also the first in the UAE.”

About FAMCO

Established in the UAE in 1978, Al Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO) serves a diverse range of industries and commercial businesses across the transportation, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, warehousing, and marine sectors. Today, FAMCO has become a renowned name and a key player in the industrial mobility sector within the region.

FAMCO’s portfolio includes trucks and buses, construction equipment, storage and handling, power and industrial, marine solutions, rental and used equipment and financial services. The company is the sole UAE distributor for Volvo trucks, buses and construction equipment; and also the exclusive distributor for internationally renowned industry heavyweights, Yanmar, Doosan, Himonisa, AGG, SDLG, Ingersoll Rand and Linde. www.famco-international.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com