As part of its global expansion, FACEKI, the leading Biometric Technology provider, has opened up its hub in UAE at Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). This is an important step for the company as it works on expanding operations regionally and globally to provide better service to its customer base.

FACEKI has seen a significant increase in its customer base in the first half of the year, with active business from more than 180 countries around the world using FACEKI biometric technologies.

About FACEKI

FACEKI is a platform for verifying user identity. It was developed with the aim of simplifying the user's journey and fighting fraud backed by the latest facial recognition technology.

FACEKI has developed a range of innovative and AI-based services to reduce time and cost to ensure the identity of the customer to 95% with support for local languages.

FACEKI aims to make logging into accounts smooth, simple and safer than ever before.

Website: https://www.faceki.com