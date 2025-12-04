Cairo, Egypt: Ezz Elarab Group, the official importer of Ferrari in Egypt, has officially introduced the Ferrari 12Cilindri to the Egyptian market for the very first time. The reveal took place during an exclusive launch event held at the Giza Palace Hotel & Spa, marking a milestone that brings Ferrari’s latest V12 innovation and hallmark Italian performance to local enthusiasts. This debut reflects the growing demand for ultra-luxury vehicles in Egypt and underscores the Group’s commitment to bringing Ferrari’s newest global models directly to its customers.

Representing a new chapter in Ferrari’s eight-decade legacy of V12 engineering, the Ferrari 12Cilindri blends remarkable power with timeless design inspired by the brand’s iconic GT heritage. Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine delivering 819 hp at 9,500 rpm, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. Its advanced dynamics package, including four-wheel steering, carbon-ceramic brakes, active aerodynamics, and magnetic suspension ensures exceptional stability, responsiveness, and driving precision.

Designed at Ferrari’s Styling Center under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the exterior captures a futuristic interpretation of the golden era of GTs, drawing inspiration from the legendary Daytona. The model’s distinctive form earned it the Compasso d’Oro Award 2025, celebrating it as one of the year’s most outstanding achievements in design and engineering. Inside, the dual-cockpit layout features a 15.6-inch driver display, an 8.8-inch passenger screen, and one of the most generous storage spaces in its class, offering GT practicality while preserving Ferrari’s unmistakable sporting spirit.

Coinciding with the launch, Ezz Elarab Group has opened official reservations for the new model in Egypt, with a limited number of units available for immediate order. Deliveries of individually configured models will commence in early 2026, catering to clients seeking bespoke specifications and an exclusive ownership experience.

Commenting on the launch, Yasmeen Khafagy, Ferrari Egypt General Manager, said: “The introduction of the Ferrari 12Cilindri in Egypt is a strategic milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment at Ezz Elarab Group to strengthening the ultra-luxury automotive segment. Bringing this exceptional model to Egypt at such an early stage highlights the market’s evolution and its readiness to embrace cars that combine rarity, innovation, and unmatched performance.”

Adham Farouk, Ferrari Brand Manager in Egypt, added: “In recent years, we’ve seen a clear shift in the preferences of Ferrari clients in Egypt, with a rising demand for limited-edition and highly customized models. The Ferrari 12Cilindri elevates this experience even further, delivering an extraordinary blend of power, heritage, and collectible value. Our mission is to provide a fully integrated ownership journey, from consultation and personalization to delivery, in line with Ferrari’s global standards and the expectations of our community of passionate Prancing Horse enthusiasts.”

The introduction of the Ferrari 12Cilindri underscores Ezz Elarab Group’s role in expanding Ferrari’s presence in Egypt. Through a strengthened network, enhanced customer experience, and an unwavering commitment to global excellence, the Group continues to position itself as the key platform for Ferrari’s newest and most exclusive models in the local market.