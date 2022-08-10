Aston Martin’s Regional Director: We truly appreciate the efforts of our Egyptian team in establishing our brand

Hisham Ezz Elarab: We still have a lot to offer to the luxury brand’s enthusiasts

Eng. Muhammad Aboul Nour: We have worked extremely hard last year to demonstrate what we are really capable of, and I do believe that “The harder you work for something the greater you will feel when you achieve it” and we did.

Cairo: Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, the exclusive dealer for Aston Martin in Egypt has been awarded the ‘Wings Award’ being identified as the best performing dealer in the region. Aston Matin Egypt’s Team committedly hardwork, outstanding performance, and concentrated efforts have paid off.

Aston Martin Egypt | Ezz Elarab was ranked the first among 13 other countries in the MENA region, based on multiple business criteria, which include: the sales of new cars (including limited edition versions) and used cars; after-sales services through the sales of spare parts, accessories and extended warranty; as well as the results of customer satisfaction surveys.

The Team:

Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, expressed his happiness with winning the award and said: “We are very proud to have won this award, which has been given for the first time in history to Aston Martin Egypt. This award is the result of the hard work and continuous efforts of a great team that has accomplished a number of achievements for lovers of the luxury brand, despite the difficult circumstances that the world has been facing since the beginning of 2020.”

He added: “With every award we receive for Aston Martin, our responsibility and aspirations grow towards this luxury brand that many people in Egypt love. Yes, we have reached the summit, but we need to double up our efforts in order to maintain it.”

Eng. Muhammad Aboul Nour, General Manager of Aston Martin Egypt, said: “We have worked hard over the last year, despite of the challenges and difficulties we have faced, in order to provide our customers with one of a kind customer experience in the sales and after sales. Part of our plan was the opening of a new state-of -the-art showroom and after sales workshop to be able to provide our customers with the quality service that they deserve, besides complying with Aston Martin’s international standards. Furthermore, we are currently planning to expand the brand’s existence into Egyptian markets.”

Sidi Larbi Bensouda, Executive Manager Aston Martin Middle East & North Africa Ltd, said: “Congratulations to the whole team at Aston Martin Egypt on this extraordinary award in terms of Sales and Aftersales performances. During these post pandemic challenging times, they have demonstrated a superb resilience to continue delivering the world-class customer service Aston Martin is renowned for”

Houssam Bakkour,, Manager Aftersales, Aston Martin MENA Limited, said: “I work very closely with the team in Egypt, they always strive to deliver the best to meet our standards and exceed their customers’ satisfaction. On Behalf of Aston Martin MENA Limited and Aston Martin Lagonda I would like to extend our warm congratulations to the team in Egypt and well done for their hard work throughout 2021”

It is worth mentioning that Ezz Elarab Group has celebrated receiving the Aston Martin Outstanding Transformation Award last year, where it was awarded for fastest transformation of the brand in all areas across the MENA region in 2020. The award has been handed to the company as a token of celebration for Aston Martin Egypt’s success.

The Showroom:

Aston Martin Egypt also launched the latest showroom for the English luxury brand during the end of last year, located in Park Street Business Complex in the heart of Sheikh Zayed City, 6th of October; which is an exclusive business-focused complex that includes the finest restaurants and luxury stores.

This new showroom provides a convenient location in order for the brand to reach a large base of existing and potential customers for Aston Martin in Egypt. This newly launched showroom is considered to be the first showroom for Aston Martin in the world that is inspired by Formula One Colors. It was built with F1 elements that comply with the latest international designs and methods that display the full line up of the brand; all of which are in line with the identity and heritage of one of the most famous brands in the world. The interior space of the showroom is 254 square meters with an external space of 167 square meters in order to accommodate a large number of cars both inside and outside the premises. It displays all Aston Martin models, DBX, DBS, DB11, and Vantage, along with used cars through the exclusive Aston Martin used cars program “Timeless”.

The General Manager

Eng. Muhammad Aboul Nour’s love and passion for cars began in his childhood. He loved collecting cars and had his own free hand sketches, this was the reason why he decided to support his hobby by pursuing studying in that field. He excelled in his Engineering studies at the University of Cairo, graduating as 3rd of his class. He then began his career in the automotive field, where he went through a long journey of work in the industry. Enhancing his career development through achieving his MBA followed by a special program in the top ranked universities “INSEAD”. During that period, he held a number of leadership positions at various car manufacturing and distribution companies in Egypt. Today, he has significant experience in the automotive sector that extends to more than 20 years, he has also received many awards and certificates of appreciation during his career. The most recent was last year when he won the Outstanding Transformation Award for Aston Martin in the Middle East and North Africa region for the year 2020.