Dubai, United Arab Emirates - eZhire, the world’s first on-demand car rental platform, has announced the launch of its new venture into the B2B market. With a mission to make corporate transportation frictionless, eZhire is now extending its tech-powered car rental solution to enterprises across the UAE and beyond.

In today’s fast-paced business world, mobility is not a luxury- it is a necessity. Whether hosting clients, supporting sales teams, or for daily rides, companies need transportation that is efficient, easily manageable and trustworthy. eZhire’s new B2B solutions offer just that.

“We’re entering a new era of corporate mobility - one where businesses don’t need to be bogged down by paperwork, approvals, and logistical delays just to get a car,” said Hassan Jan Saduzai, CEO at eZhire. “With our B2B launch, we’re giving companies access to the same seamless experience our customers enjoy - exclusively optimized for scale, control, and cost-effectiveness.”

Key features of eZhire’s B2B service:

Less paperwork, more progress: Businesses can onboard quickly with minimal administrative overhead. eZhire eliminates traditional rental forms and approvals, simplifying the entire process.

Swift, on-demand service: With a few clicks, companies can book vehicles at any time - often delivered within minutes - across major cities.

Competitive, customized rates: eZhire offers flexible pricing tailored to a business's rental frequency and usage patterns, ensuring value without sacrificing quality.

Smart digital control: A dedicated online portal provides centralized management of all bookings, invoices, and vehicle usage, giving companies full transparency and control.

This strategic move aligns with eZhire’s commitment to offer tech-smart mobility solutions with efficiency and cost-effectiveness among customers and now, with business partners too.

“Whether you're a growing start-up or a large enterprise, eZhire is designed to scale with you,” added Hassan Jan Saduzai. “We're here to take the friction out of business mobility so our partners can focus on what really matters: their growth.”

About eZhire

Founded in 2016 by Hassan J. Saduzai and Farhan Ali, eZhire is a leading on-demand car rental platform that is transforming the traditional car rental industry by eliminating the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. The company's fully digital, app-based service offers a seamless rental experience, allowing customers to order vehicles at any time, with 24/7 delivery directly to their doorstep. eZhire is committed to providing unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and transparency, catering to a wide range of drivers, including young adults, tourists, and new license holders.

Operating in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, eZhire is revolutionizing mobility across the Middle East by making car rentals more accessible to underserved segments of the population. With its focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a hassle-free rental process, eZhire continues to lead the way in redefining what the future of car rentals looks like in the region.