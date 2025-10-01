Riyadh, KSA: As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently celebrated its National Day, EY Academy today announced significant progress in supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Saudization goals, with 214 Saudi professionals trained across 11 specialized programs since its launch.

The EY Academy, established to accelerate workforce readiness and leadership development, has partnered with leading institutions and clients across Saudi Arabia to deliver impactful learning experiences in areas including accounting, auditing, sustainability, finance, and leadership. To date, four major organizations have engaged directly with EY Academy’s programs, embedding new skills and strengthening national talent pipelines.

Aligned with national priorities, EY KSA has launched several initiatives to advance Saudization and provide career pathways for young professionals. These include:

A partnership with Altamayyuz Academy to train Saudi nationals through internships, with a focus on transitioning to full-time roles.

Collaboration with MISK to provide training and career pathways for Saudi youth.

Engagement with the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM) to attract graduates returning from international universities, including hosting targeted webinars.

EY KSA hosts students from universities and runs workshops to create a greater awareness of opportunities at EY.

EY has also delivered flagship programs such as the Audit Bootcamp in Riyadh and Dubai, designed to identify and nurture future Saudi and Emirati talent. Tailored programs in tax, sustainability, and leadership have provided both internal and external participants with practical experience, including case studies, interviews, and presentations.

The MENA Female Nationals Competition has been another highlight, showcasing talented female professionals and positioning winners for global exposure and employment opportunities within EY.

Fazeela Gopalani, EY MENA Academy Leader, says:

“Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future is rooted in the strength of its people. At EY Academy, we are proud to play a role in empowering Saudi nationals with the skills, knowledge and mindset needed to lead in a digital, sustainable and globally connected economy. Training more than 200 professionals is just the beginning. Our commitment is to continue building pathways that elevate talent and transform leaders for the Kingdom’s future.”

The progress underscores EY Academy’s ethos of Excellence, Innovation and Empowerment, blending global expertise with regional relevance. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its path towards Vision 2030, EY Academy is committed to being a trusted partner in shaping the Kingdom’s workforce, developing leaders who will drive sustainable growth and innovation in the decades ahead.

About EY

