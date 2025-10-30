Dubai, UAE: EY Academy has announced the launch of its Corporate Reporting Insights Roadshow 2025, a major series of events across key cities in the Middle East designed to equip finance leaders with the skills and insights to navigate upcoming changes to international financial reporting standards.

With more than 100 amendments and new requirements issued by the International Accounting Standards Board between January 2024 and June 2025, finance teams face a wave of reporting change unlike anything in recent years. The roadshow will provide practical, region-specific guidance on these shifts, helping decision-makers turn regulatory developments into strategic advantage.

The series will bring together senior finance professionals, including CFOs, finance directors, controllers and analysts, for immersive, one-day sessions on IFRS 18, IFRS 19, and lessons learned from the implementation of IFRS 9, IFRS 15, and IFRS 16.

The Corporate Reporting Insights Roadshow is part of EY Academy’s commitment to supporting workforce readiness and capability building across the region’s finance community. These sessions come at a critical time as finance leaders prepare for IFRS 18 and IFRS 19 implementation from 2027, which are expected to have a significant impact on reporting processes, disclosures and strategic decision-making.

“Across the region, we’re seeing finance functions under growing pressure to keep pace with rapidly evolving standards and expectations,” said Fazeela Gopalani, EY MENA Academy Leader. “This roadshow is about giving leaders clarity and confidence, not just on what’s changing, but on how to implement and interpret these standards strategically, so they can future-proof their organizations.”

The roadshow will unpack the technical and practical implications of IFRS 18 (the new presentation and disclosure standard for financial performance) and IFRS 19 (targeting subsidiaries without public accountability), exploring their strategic impacts on financial statements, operational systems and investor communications.

Delegates will also revisit the “big three” standards: IFRS 9, 15, and 16, focusing on lessons learned from previous implementation cycles to help organizations build more agile and resilient reporting structures.

Through scenario-based case studies, interactive sessions and real-world examples, participants will leave with actionable insights they can apply immediately.

The program will be led by Lakatos László Péter, Associate Senior Trainer at EY Poland. An IFRS specialist and academic with more than 15 years of international training experience, including extensive work in the GCC, László brings both deep technical knowledge and a practical, business-focused approach to implementation.

“Finance leaders today need more than just technical updates,” said László. “They need to anticipate change, plan for it and communicate its impact to boards and stakeholders. Our approach is hands-on and strategic, ensuring participants don’t just understand the standards but know how to turn them into value for their organizations.”

As the Middle East continues to attract investment and integrate further with global markets, transparent, high-quality financial reporting is increasingly viewed as a strategic differentiator. This is especially relevant for sovereign wealth funds, listed entities, financial institutions and government-backed enterprises - many of which are already preparing their reporting functions for the next wave of IFRS changes.

“The pace of change in financial reporting is accelerating, and the implications reach far beyond compliance,” said Marco AbouZahr, EY MENA Financial Accounting Advisory Services Leader. “These evolving standards shape how organizations communicate performance, build trust and make strategic decisions. In the Middle East, where capital markets are expanding and investor expectations are rising, strong reporting capabilities are becoming a critical differentiator. This roadshow is an opportunity for finance leaders to deepen their understanding of upcoming IFRS changes and prepare to respond with clarity and confidence.”

The Corporate Reporting Insights Roadshow will take place across multiple Middle Eastern cities, including Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Bahrain and more, with sessions tailored to senior decision-makers. Each event will provide a platform for peer-to-peer learning, direct engagement with EY experts, and strategic guidance on implementing IFRS updates efficiently and effectively.

“This is more than a technical update, it’s a strategic conversation,” added Fazeela. “We’re inviting finance leaders to engage, challenge and shape the way IFRS is applied in their organizations.”

