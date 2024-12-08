Expo Centre Sharjah took part in Cosmoprof India 2024, a leading global event for the beauty market, held in Mumbai from December 5-7, with participation from over 700 international brands and exhibitors.

Expo Sharjah’s participation in this prestigious event reflects the centre’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with exhibition organisers worldwide, promoting its flagship events, and showcasing the comprehensive range of services and advantages it offers to exhibitors and visitors alike.

The Expo Sharjah’s delegation was led by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, who engaged in extensive meetings and discussions with officials and stakeholders at Cosmoprof India.

During these meetings, they explored ways to enhance cooperation in organising trade shows and specialised events within the beauty sector, emphasising the importance of diversifying the exhibition industry and strengthening its role in supporting various economic and commercial sectors.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa showcased Expo Sharjah’s pioneering experience in the exhibition industry. He highlighted the notable events its hosts including the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show and the Emirates Perfume and Oud Exhibition. The latter achieved record-breaking success in its 2024 edition, featuring 100 exhibitors and over 500 prominent local and international fragrance brands while welcoming more than 25,000 visitors.

Al Midfa asserted that Cosmoprof India is a key event that brings together the leading players and stakeholders in the beauty industry from across the globe under one roof.

He noted that Expo Centre Sharjah’s participation in this global event stems from its commitment to diversifying its international engagements to stay abreast of the latest trends in the exhibition industry. It also reflects the Centre’s strategic focus on fostering partnerships with global counterparts, attracting prestigious international events to Sharjah, and opening new avenues of collaboration with key companies in this exhibition sector.

Al Midfa underscored the importance of Cosmoprof India as a platform for exchanging experiences and best practices conducive to strengthening the exhibition industry's role in supporting various trade sectors, particularly the beauty sector with its significant potential and robust prospects for continuous growth.

