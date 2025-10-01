Sharjah, Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch the debut edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show, the region first beauty and cosmetics industry event, scheduled from October 8 to 12, 2025.

Organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition establishes a dedicated regional platform that will gather over 200 international and local cosmetic brands, along with industry professionals, distributors, and experts from across the globe under one roof.

The 4,000-square-meter exhibition features more than 5,000 products, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations in the beauty and personal care market. It also provides an important platform for networking, sharing expertise and building valuable partnerships.

The exhibition facilitates direct engagement with top industry specialists, key players, and stakeholders, including retailers, salon and spa operators, beauty-focused e-commerce companies, as well as end-consumers and luxury product enthusiasts. It further facilitates the promotion of local brands by showcasing their products to a vast and diverse audience of beauty enthusiasts, thereby expanding their market reach.

The inaugural edition of the show encompasses over eight core segments within the beauty industry. These include cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrances, organic beauty products, men’s grooming, cosmetic ingredients manufacturers and suppliers, and specialised e-commerce platforms.

The agenda features 150 live demonstrations, expert-led educational sessions and workshops, tutorials performed by renowned makeup artists and beauty specialists, and professional consultations, in addition to exclusive offers and deals on premium product offered by leading brands.

The show offers an unparalleled experience for beauty enthusiasts to discover the latest beauty solutions, witness exclusive product launches, shop limited-edition collections, and engage with top beauty influencers.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the launch of the Middle East Cosmetics Show, which constitutes a flagship trade event, strengthens Sharjah’s position in the exhibitions industry. It also highlights Expo Sharjah’s role as a strategic business hub, ensuring participating brands meet their commercial goals while expanding access to diverse target markets.

He noted that the exhibition reflects the steady growth of the beauty and personal care market in the MENA region, with the UAE standing out due to its high purchasing power, growing and diverse consumer base, and favorable business climate. He further highlighted the strategic advantages offered by Sharjah and the UAE, including advanced distribution networks and comprehensive logistical infrastructure.

The Middle East Cosmetics Show is open to visitors on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., on Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

It serves as a platform to launch new products, showcase innovations, establish strong networks with key distributors, retailers, salon operators, and e-commerce companies, while offering direct interaction with a large consumer base.