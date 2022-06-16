Stay at 5* Hotels in Dubai and watch Football World Cup matches in Qatar.

500,000 visitors expected to book YASA packages.

YASA in collaboration with JETEX to provide private jet flights between Dubai and Doha.

Dubai, UAE: The biggest sporting spectacle in the world, Qatar FIFA World cup 2022 scheduled from November 21 to December 18, 2022 has taken the Arab world by storm. As football fever grips the Middle Eastern region, YASA, a leading Project Management company based in Dubai has announced first of its kind exclusive travel packages - Stay in Dubai & Watch FIFA World Cup matches in QATAR- . The deal will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and best of both Dubai and Doha. The bespoke travel package will offer customer’s exceptional value as it will include luxury hotel accommodation in Dubai, limousine transportation as well as return private jet and chartered flights between Dubai and Doha – for the most seamless FIFA World Cup travel experience. The packages are designed in collaboration with JETEX, a leading private aviation brand in Dubai, offering private jet access to Doha for YASA’s customers at preferential rates with luxury and comfort travel guaranteed. Around 500,000 football fans and tourists are expected to book the YASA packages.

Dubai is the closest place to Qatar with 56 minutes flight. The Platinum, Gold and Silver packages are designed and can be even customized in such a way that football lovers can leave in the morning, watch the football match in Doha and come back to their base in Dubai as the day ends. And what a better way to relax at luxury hotels in Dubai which are offering some of the best experiences in the region.

Giving more details on the packages and their benefits, Sajid Barkat, Founder & CEO, YASA Dubai, said “With over a 3 million tickets on sale, the FIFA World Cup assures to bring thrilling experiences to the shores of the Middle East. Qatar is the smallest country ever to host a World Cup with its 8 stadiums based around the capital and most populous city of Doha. Hence the accommodation facilities are expected to be full very quickly or available at premium prices. Even though Qatar has planned Hospitality in a very efficient way, it is expected to result in overspill of Football Fans and tourists to make their trip through Dubai. YASA has designed travel packages with a simple strategy STAY IN DUBAI & WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP MATCHES IN QATAR”. We at YASA have kept our packages very competitive so that football fans can enjoy the spirit of football while having less focus on logistics which will be well taken care by YASA.

Thrilled to announce the collaboration between YASA Dubai and JETEX, Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, JETEX said, “We are excited to announce a dedicated private jet service between Dubai and Doha, and invite all football fans to travel in utmost convenience and style for the World Cup. It is a great way to make the most of this historic sports event in Qatar, while skipping airport crowds and lengthy formalities of commercial terminals. The governing body FIFA revealed that they have received more than 23 million ticket requests; as such demand for private jets has shot up. JETEX has agreed for preferential rates and special benefits for YASA’s customers.”

Adding further, Sajid Barkat, said, “The FIFA 2022 world cup is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for many. We are expecting roughly around 10% per cent of the total visitor’s bookings through YASA travel packages - for people to go see their favorite team’s matches and at the same time enjoy Dubai’s luxurious life and tourist spots. We believe that having so many nationalities and people coming together from all over the world it will elevate the World Cup into a big, social festival. With limited availability of Hotels in Doha itself, staying in Dubai is a highly attractive option, not only because of its proximity to the event destination but also because the city itself has so much to offer. By using YASA travel packages, it will be a double win for fans to experience both amazing cities Doha & Dubai”.

About YASA

YASA Project Management Company is based in Dubai providing travel packages for the biggest tournament of the season FIFA World cup 2022 QATAR. See some of the world’s best teams in action at iconic stadiums in QATAR such as Khalifa International Stadium, Al-Bayt Stadium, Al-Janoub Stadium, Education City Stadium, Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al-Thumama Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium. YASA travel packages will entertain corporate guests, friends and family in style at all the major football matches in FIFA 2022 QATAR. Customer will pick the package of their choice so that they can travel from Dubai to Qatar right on time to enjoy favorite team match and comeback to Dubai by our private chartered flight in less than one hour.

To find out more about our official and exclusive packages available, please enquire about current availability, or confirm your specific requirements on www.yasahospitality.com