Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Galleria Al Maryah Island is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting ‘Winter Spend & Win’ campaign, promising an exhilarating opportunity for guests to dive into a whirlwind of luxury shopping, delectable dining, and unparalleled entertainment experiences.

As Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, The Galleria is rewarding guests with the opportunity to win a share of an astounding AED 1 million in gift cards. Taking place until Sunday 17th November, guests can combine their receipts to total AED 500 or more to qualify for the coveted prize draw.

Each week for seven weeks, one winner will be selected at random to walk away with a gift card worth AED 50,000. And the excitement doesn't stop there – the grand finale in the eighth week, will see three winners win a gift card of AED 50,000 each, while one grand winner will scoop up an incredible AED 500,000 in gift cards. These lucky winners will be announced during the Grand Prize Ceremony on Friday 22nd November. The Galleria gift cards open a world of possibilities, allowing winners to indulge in a day of world-class shopping, exquisite dining and thrilling entertainment at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

With an expansive selection of world-renowned brands and the latest fashion, visitors are spoilt for choice. From Apple, Befit and Chanel to H&M, Loro Piana, Pottery Barn, Sephora and Virgin Megastore every shopper is sure to be satisfied. Making your shopping experience even more enjoyable, guests are invited to dine across the award-winning portfolio of dining outlets with options across casual and fine dining. Exclusive experiences like the National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, Zero Latency, Mission: Play! by Mattel and VOX Cinemas, ensure guests are also entertained throughout their visit to The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

To take part in the AED 1,000,000 gift card giveaway, guests can either visit the guest services desk or scan the QR code to upload their receipts totalling AED 500 between now and Sunday 17th November to be in with a chance to win. Customers who want to increase their chances of winning, can register on G-Quest, The Galleria’s innovative augmented reality experience, to automatically be entered twice into the prize draw.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to indulge in a world of luxury, entertainment, and excitement at The Galleria Al Maryah Island!

Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 10am - 10pm and Friday & Saturday: 10am - 12am

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Craft by Side Hustle and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first Mission: Play! by Mattel and National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, play-based family attractions; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; the UAE’s first Game Over Escape Rooms, a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone, and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.

