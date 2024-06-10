Dubai: This summer, the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) is excited to welcome visitors to the heart of Europe for Euro 2024, where the passion for football meets the richness of German culture. From June 14 to July 14, Germany will host the European Football Championship across ten vibrant cities and offer a deeper exploration of its rich cultural heritage through the "Stay a Little Bit Longer" campaign.

As fans worldwide gather to support their favourite teams, the GNTO encourages them to extend their stays, immerse themselves in local cultures, and discover Germany's cultural and natural treasures. This initiative seeks to enrich the visitor experience by encouraging exploration beyond the usual tourist destinations, promoting a more meaningful engagement with all that Germany has to offer.

Yamina Sofo, Director of Marketing & Sales Office Gulf Countries at GNTO, shares her enthusiasm: "Our 'Stay a Little Bit Longer' campaign encourages visitors to immerse themselves in Germany's diverse cultural and natural landscapes. From our bustling cities to serene natural settings, there's a treasure trove of experiences waiting. We invite everyone to extend their stays and discover these wonders at their own pace."

Sofo also highlights the significance of the tournament: "Euro 2024 is more than just a showcase of Europe's football talent; it's a celebration of Germany's deep roots in hosting major sporting events. This championship offers a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the game and each other, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and shared excitement across our historic cities."

The ten host cities will buzz with energy during the championship, each offering unique local flavours and experiences.

Munich is ready to charm visitors with its architectural marvels and vibrant cultural scene, including the vast English Garden and the world-famous Hofbräuhaus, where traditional Bavarian fare and music create a festive atmosphere. Meanwhile, museums like the Deutsches Museum offer a dive into science and technology that is among the largest of its kind in the world.

Berlin, a tapestry of history, culture, and modernity, welcomes visitors to explore iconic landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate and the remnants of the Berlin Wall. The city's Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a treasure trove of art and antiquities. At the same time, the culinary scene and nightlife offer a taste of Berlin's vibrant cultural diversity.

Stuttgart blends its automotive heritage with green landscapes, attracting car enthusiasts to the Mercedes-Benz and Porsche Museums and inviting nature lovers to explore the nearby countryside. The city's Schlossplatz is perfect for leisurely walks amidst historic buildings.

Hamburg offers a unique mix of maritime history and urban culture with its giant port, historic Speicherstadt warehouse district, and stunning Elbphilharmonie concert hall. The city's Reeperbahn is famed for its vibrant nightlife and musical history, notably as a starting point for The Beatles.

Cologne is known for its impressive Gothic cathedral and offers a mix of historical and modern attractions. Visitors can enjoy local craftsmanship at the chocolate museum or take a Rhine River cruise for panoramic city views, complemented by traditional local food.

Frankfurt, known for its skyline, is equally rich in cultural experiences with its Museum Embankment along the Main River. The historic Römerberg offers a glimpse into Frankfurt's old city charm, and the lively festivals in Sachsenhausen provide a taste of traditional hospitality.

Additionally, from Leipzig's musical heritage at the Thomaskirche to Dortmund's industrial-turned-cultural landmarks like the Dortmunder U, Gelsenkirchen's historical sites like Berg Palace, and Düsseldorf's chic Königsallee and avant-garde MediaHafen, these cities provide diverse experiences that capture the essence of Germany's vibrant culture and history.

Germany offers GCC travellers a diverse and unforgettable experience, blending history, culture, and adventure. Visitors can explore the stunning castles of Bavaria, savour the rich flavours of German cuisine, and dive into the country's vibrant nightlife. For those looking to extend their stay, a wealth of activities awaits, from camping and hiking to mountain biking. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate Germany's commitment to sustainability, which is evident in its breathtaking landscapes and picturesque villages that also serve as eco-friendly tourism hubs. This combination ensures a comprehensive travel experience catering to various interests and preferences.

For more information about travel in Germany during Euro 2024 and to experience the country’s array of offerings and scenic beauty, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/inspiring-germany/summer-of-football-germany-2024.html

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

