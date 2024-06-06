Running from 6th to 9th June, the sales event features limited stock of low mileage, model year 2023 vehicles, each coming with a host of benefits for added peace of mind.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Get ready for unbeatable savings on exceptional Volvo cars at an exclusive four-day Volvo Selekt approved used car sales event, taking place at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Volvo showrooms across the UAE.

From Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June, car enthusiasts and Volvo fans can find their dream car from a selection of Volvo Selekt approved used cars. Discover a wide range of model year 2023 Volvo vehicles, including the XC90, S90, XC40, and XC60, all with low mileage and exceptional quality. These vehicles are renowned for their performance and durability, providing excellent value for buyers looking for luxury and reliability.

During this special event, customers can save up to AED 36,000 on their purchase of a Volvo Selekt approved used car. Additionally, each vehicle comes with a minimum 12-month warranty, roadside assistance, and a 7-day satisfaction guarantee, ensuring peace of mind and satisfaction.

Volvo Selekt approved used cars undergo a rigorous inspection process to meet the highest standards of quality and performance. With each purchase, customers can rest assured that they are getting a top-notch vehicle backed by a warranty.

Join us at the Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Volvo Showrooms in Dubai Festival City, Abu Dhabi Mina Zayed, Dubai Festival Plaza Mall Studio, and Abu Dhabi Galleria Mall Pop-Up to explore our extensive range of Volvo Selekt approved used cars and find the model that best suits your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to embrace all the benefits of Volvo Selekt and drive home in your perfect Volvo car.

Event Highlights:

Date: June 6th – 9th, 2024

Location: Dubai Festival City Showroom, Abu Dhabi Mina Zayed Showroom, Dubai Festival Plaza Mall Studio, and Abu Dhabi Galleria Mall Pop-Up

About: Find your perfect Volvo Selekt approved used car from an extensive range of limited stock, model year 2023 vehicles and save up to AEDD 36,000

For more information on Volvo Selekt approved used cars, please visit Volvo Selekt Benefits.

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and the fully electric EX30 and C40 Recharge. Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region’s first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Volvo, please call 800 8823 or visit: https://www.volvocars.com/en-ae

