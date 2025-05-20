Cairo, Egypt, Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, is participating in Cyber & Information Security Exhibition & Conference (CAISEC) Egypt, to support increased cyber resilience for local organizations through AI-driven security operations. The event, taking place on 25th-26th May, is one of the largest cybersecurity events in Egypt. As a Silver Sponsor, Exabeam will share expert insight during the event during dedicated sessions to help Egyptian security teams overcome modern cyberthreats with faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).

By attending CAISEC Egypt, Exabeam aims to address the need for robust cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Its participation underscores its commitment to meeting the country’s varying security requirements through its comprehensive product suite including the self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM Platform, cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform, and the first fully-integration multi-agent AI for security operations, Exabeam Nova. Exabeam is meeting the region’s continued demand for on-premises security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, offering powerful detection, synchronized threat intelligence, and automated workflows.

“It is a pivotal time for digital transformation in Egypt, with Egypt Vision 2030 aiming to establish a competitive, balanced, and diversified economy, based on knowledge and innovation. As the country embraces rapid digitalization, the need for proactive, AI-driven security operations will only continue to grow,” said Mohamed Eissa, Regional Sales Manager Egypt at Exabeam. “Our participation in CAISEC Egypt is all about making cybersecurity accessible, with the end goal of strengthening Egypt’s cybersecurity landscape. We’re ready to support the country’s diverse SIEM needs, whether self-hosted, hybrid, or cloud-native.”

CAISEC Egypt brings together government leaders, technology innovators, researchers and local experts. The Exabeam team will feature across panel discussion and roundtable sessions to share insight on Egypt’s security posture, the top threats, and latest advancements in AI and automation for TDIR.

“Cybersecurity is a key pillar supporting all sectors in Egypt. There’s no doubt that securing the country’s digital future will require significant effort and investment into security-first infrastructure, solutions, and skills as local threats become more complex. I believe this national resilience can be achieved through industry-wide collaboration,” said Osama Kamel, Owner of CAISEC and CEO and Founder at Mercury Communications. “Now entering its fourth edition, CAISEC Egypt has established itself as a pivotal platform at a crucial period of technology, policy, and national security growth in Egypt. I’m proud to see the event bringing so many cybersecurity leaders together, including Exabeam, with the united goal of addressing the unique cybersecurity challenges facing our developing economy.”

The participation of Exabeam at CAISEC Egypt follows the recent launch of Exabeam Nova, enabling organizations in Egypt to achieve more efficient and resilient security operations. Available at no additional cost through the cloud-native New-Scale Platform, Exabeam Nova automatically correlates attacks, actively investigates cases and classifies threats for an up to 80% increase in analyst productivity.

Visit our booth on 25th – 26th May at CAISEC Egypt.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

About CAISEC Egypt

Cyber and Information Security Exhibition and Conference (CAISEC) is the leading expo for the cybersecurity community. Top cybersecurity enterprises, CISOs from major corporations across the Middle East and Africa, government dignitaries and cyber leaders, regional and international delegations and global experts will come together to decisive lead cybersecurity transformations across sectors and nations. The objective of CAISEC is to provide a world-class platform that stimulates knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking between all stakeholders to drive digital transformation and build a safe cyberspace for all.