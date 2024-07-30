Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, has announced that it has received four proposals from Acciona Agua, Engie, GS Inima Environmental and a consortium comprised of FCC Aqualia and Orascom Construction Industries for the development of the Saadiyat Island Reverse Osmosis (RO) Independent Water Project (IWP).

The Saadiyat Island RO project consists of a state-of-the-art greenfield RO seawater desalination plant strategically situated on Saadiyat Island. Utilising cutting-edge, low-carbon-intensive RO technology, the standalone plant will desalinate approximately 60 million imperial gallons per day of seawater, equivalent to nearly 273,000 m3/day. Saadiyat Island RO will be the seventh RO water desalination project in EWEC’s portfolio.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is focused on transitioning to a reverse osmosis-centred infrastructure, and with this key project we grow a step closer to achieving our strategic goal of producing 90 per cent of water through reverse osmosis capacity by 2030, and ensuring nearly carbon-free water production by 2031. Our mission is aligned with the realisation of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, ultimately contributing to the achievement of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. We look forward to collaborating with the awarded partner to further strengthen Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a leading hub for sustainable development.”

Low-carbon-intensive RO technology delivers more than an 85 per cent reduction in emissions when compared to traditional thermal desalination. By 2031, EWEC is aiming to reduce carbon emissions associated with water desalination in Abu Dhabi to less than one kilogram per cubic metre.

The RFP was issued to bidders who passed the qualification process following the expressions of interest (EOI) stage. A total of 41 companies and consortiums submitted EOIs, while 19 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting statements of qualification.

Following the submissions, the proposals will undergo a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process to select the best proposal. The awarding announcement and the execution of the Water Purchase Agreement are expected to take place in Q4 2024. The expected date for commercial operations is Q3 2027.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives water and electricity planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatching. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix by developing and deploying renewable and clean energy and low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

