Demand for CECs grew in 2023, with the largest number of auction participants to date

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it will conduct its Q4 2023 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi, with registration now open and the auction closing on 14 December 2023.

Introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs are currently the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi that prove the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy. Issued in units of 1MWh, each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the entity originates from a clean energy source. EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “As we approach COP28, the CECs scheme is a prime example of the innovative solutions that can support the delivery of global and national sustainability goals. Through the internationally accredited scheme, we are enabling Abu Dhabi-based entities to contribute to the nation’s clean energy targets and net zero goals. In the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, we have witnessed the largest number of auction participants to date, demonstrating a collective dedication to sustainability within Abu Dhabi and the UAE. I urge all organisations to engage in our forthcoming auction and collectively contribute to the fight against climate change, demonstrating the UAE’s readiness to lead by example as we welcome the global community to COP28.”

The CECs scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard), further strengthening an organisation’s sustainability credentials.

2023 has already seen a record number of participants, including a significant number of new entrants from diverse industries. In addition, EWEC announced a landmark CEC partnership with the UAE Pro League to enhance sustainability in football and reprised its role as the Clean Energy Partner of the World Utilities Congress, providing the strategic international event with CECs.

Registration to participate in the upcoming CECs auction is now open and will be active until 14 December 2023. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at: CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information please visit www.ewec.ae.

