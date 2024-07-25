Upon completion, the project will enable the accelerated deployment and utilisation of renewable energy across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified developers and developer consortiums that expressed interest in developing an independent greenfield 400-megawatt (MW) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) power project in Abu Dhabi, providing up to 800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of storage capacity.

EWEC is deploying BESS to enhance the flexibility and stability of Abu Dhabi’s energy network, allowing for the effective management of peak demand and integration of increasing amounts of renewable energy. Through this strategic implementation, EWEC is accelerating the energy transition to renewable and clean sources at scale and speed, thus enabling the further integration of renewable and clean energy capacities in the region. Commissioning the development of both utility-scale renewable and low-carbon reverse osmosis projects is crucial to achieving the energy targets set by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy for 2035 and contributing to the broader UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and UAE Net Zero by 2050 goals.

BESS technology will also provide crucial ancillary services such as frequency response and voltage regulation, further reinforcing the security of supply and supporting EWEC to increase its solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. This accelerated growth in renewables will significantly reduce the carbon dioxide intensity of EWEC’s power supply, from 330 kilograms per megawatt hour (kg/MWh) in 2019 to an estimated 190 kg/MWh by 2030.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: "As we commission the development of the UAE’s next-generation energy infrastructure, the 400MW BESS project marks a key milestone in EWEC's strategic efforts to enhance the resilience and efficiency of the power network. Utility-scale BESS technology will facilitate our rapid integration of increased amounts of renewable energy from solar PV to the system and enables us to operate and manage peak demand more efficiently. Through this strategic project, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as leaders of the global energy transition and accelerating the nation’s net-zero goals. We look forward to working with best-in-class partners to bring this vision to fruition, further advancing the energy sector into a more sustainable future."

The RFP is being issued to bidders who passed the qualification process following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage that took place in April 2024. A total of 93 companies and consortiums submitted EOIs, while 27 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification.

The project will closely follow the model of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer. It will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the BESS system and associated infrastructure.

Responses to the RFP will be received by Q4 2024.

