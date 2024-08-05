Partnership reinforces Mediclinic Middle East’s commitment to sustainable practices

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced the extension of a clean energy partnership agreement with Mediclinic Middle East, a leading private healthcare provider based in the UAE.

Under the agreement, EWEC will provide all of Mediclinic’s advanced facilities in Abu Dhabi, including its international standard hospitals and comprehensive primary care clinics, with electricity generated using clean energy sources twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This will be verified using Clean Energy Certificates (CECs), which guarantees that electricity consumed by an entity has been produced using clean energy sources. The agreement is an extension of a pre-existing partnership to drive decarbonisation in the UAE’s healthcare sector.

EWEC has been facilitating the adoption of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi, with rapidly growing engagement across a range of key economic sectors. 2023 was a record year for the adoption of CECs, and the first half of 2024 has generated increased interest in the innovative CEC scheme. CECs deliver greater accountability across the value chain, enabling Abu Dhabi-based entities to track and verify their clean energy consumption, decarbonise their operations, and lower their Scope 2 emissions.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is proud to strengthen and continue our partnership with Mediclinic Middle East, the first healthcare group to utilise clean energy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, showcasing our mutual commitment to sustainability. Globally, the healthcare sector accounts for between five to eight per cent of electricity consumption, and this agreement underscores the importance of taking tangible steps to decarbonise this key sector. By ensuring that Mediclinic’s Abu Dhabi facilities are powered entirely by clean energy, we are jointly making significant steps towards making the healthcare sector a leader in community-focused, environmentally conscious stewardship.”

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Partnering with EWEC to power our leading Abu Dhabi medical facilities with clean energy aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. This initiative not only enhances our operations but also contributes to our broader decarbonisation initiatives across the company to improve energy efficiency across our facilities. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with EWEC to achieve our sector leading energy goals, and becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

Issued in one megawatt-hour units, CECs are tradable digital certificates which comply with the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits derived from clean energy consumption. EWEC is the single registrant and auction operator responsible for implementing the CECs scheme issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE). The certificates are a key mechanism in the transition to a low-carbon economy, contributing to the realisation of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

