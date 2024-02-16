Dubai, UAE: Evolutions, a pioneering real estate intelligence hub headquartered in Dubai, proudly announces a strategic partnership with JRP Real-Estate Developments to oversee the development, marketing, and sales of Roma Residences by JRP in Jumeirah Village Circle. The collaboration with JRP Real-Estate Developments signifies a significant milestone in the realm of property development, combining Evolutions' innovative approach with JRP's proven track record.

Roma Residences by JRP stands as a pinnacle of opulent and sustainable living in JVC just a minute away from Circle Mall. The development offers a distinguished and eco-conscious luxury residential experience that redefines luxury living in Dubai.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, “This collaboration signifies more than just a partnership; it marks the forging of a strategic alliance between two industry leaders. Each entity brings its unique strengths to the table, combining expertise and vision to craft a development that not only meets but surpasses the evolving needs of modern living. Roma Residences by JRP is poised to set new benchmarks in design, functionality, and lifestyle, elevating the residential experience in Dubai to unprecedented heights."

Pedram Rad, Founder of JRP Real-Estate Developments, said, "Centering our vision on the distinct lifestyle and innovative design of Roma Residences, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Evolutions in this exciting venture. The palpable synergies between our companies are the foundation for creating something truly extraordinary. Roma Residences exemplifies our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. We are confident that its lifestyle and design will not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most discerning residents in Dubai. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey, and we are excited to embark on this transformative endeavor together."

With successful launches such as Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate and Rise Residences by S&S Developments in JVC in 2023, and currently overseeing the sales and marketing of SLS Residences At Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Evolutions has solidified its reputation for revolutionizing the real estate industry through a curated collection of exclusive projects. The partnership with JRP Real-Estate Development underscores their commitment to disrupting traditional methods and elevating the real estate development sector.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is a real estate intelligence hub headquartered in Dubai, combining a concept store of a curated collection of exquisite projects, comprehensive 360-degree consultancy, and a global network of industry experts, all converging to spark a transformative wave in the real estate development sector. Evolutions consistently sets the gold standard for delivering efficiency and seamlessness, backed by a seasoned cadre of industry professionals and an expansive array of all-encompassing services.