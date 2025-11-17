Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : As part of the EV AUTO SHOW, EVIQ, a leading electric vehicle infrastructure company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The National Automotive and Vehicles Academy (NAVA) to enhance cooperation in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and promote the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise in training, advanced technologies, and electric charging infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Gazzaz and Chief Commercial Officer Amjad Fadil from EVIQ, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Suhaim – Managing Director, and Mr. Amin Khayat – VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing from NAVA.

Through this partnership, NAVA reinforces its role as the Kingdom’s sole national entity dedicated to developing and qualifying Saudi talent in hybrid and electric vehicle technologies, through advanced training programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector.

Building on this mandate, the agreement further strengthens the Academy’s capabilities and expands its hands-on training ecosystem. EVIQ will support the students’ learning journey by providing EV chargers within NAVA’s facilities, while both parties collaborate to design specialized training programs focused on building national competencies and raising technical awareness related to EV charging and smart vehicle systems.

The MoU also aims to establish continuous collaboration channels between both parties, enabling data and field knowledge exchange and the implementation of applied projects that contribute to developing an integrated environment for EV technologies.

Key areas of cooperation include the development of academic and technical content, support for joint research, exchange of consultancy and technical expertise in EV charging infrastructure, and the launch of educational and awareness initiatives to enhance the efficiency of professionals and enthusiasts in the sector.

Mohammad Gazzaz, Chief Executive Officer of EVIQ added: “This collaboration with NAVA represents a vital step in nurturing The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia growing green mobility ecosystem. By combining EVIQ’s expertise in EV charging infrastructure with NAVA’s commitment to developing national talent, we are building the foundation for a sustainable and future-ready workforce. Together, we look forward to empowering the next generation of engineers and technicians with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience needed to drive the Kingdom’s transition toward smarter, more sustainable transportation in line with Vision 2030.”

This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening integration between educational institutions and the industrial and technological community, supporting both parties’ efforts to advance the electric vehicle ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. It will positively impact the quality of training and practical application while enhancing the readiness of national talents to lead this rapidly evolving sector.

In his remarks on the importance of partnerships, Mr. Mohammed Al-Suhaim, Managing Director of NAVA Academy, emphasized that collaboration with strategic partners stands as a cornerstone in advancing Saudi Arabia’s industrial and technological development. He noted that achieving the goals of Vision 2030 in localizing industries and transferring knowledge requires an integrated approach that bridges educational institutions with the industrial sector. Mr. Al-Suhaim highlighted that the process of preparing qualified national talents equipped with knowledge, creativity, and practical expertise begins at King Salman Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, where capabilities are built and skills are refined through a comprehensive educational ecosystem that mirrors real-world industrial environments and combines applied learning, hands-on training, and research.

Mr. Al-Suhaim added: “We take great pride in our partnership with EVIQ, which we consider a true model of strategic integration between education, technology, and industry. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward achieving greater success in the smart mobility and electric vehicle sectors, while empowering Saudi talents to lead this transformative journey. At NAVA, we believe that building a sustainable, innovation-driven future begins with investing in people by creating an educational environment that turns ambition into achievement and drives progress across the Kingdom’s growing EV ecosystem. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the foundations of EV charging infrastructure and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional leader in green mobility and smart transportation technologies.”

About EVIQ

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, that is the first-of-its-kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment, reinforcing EVIQ’s commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a cornerstone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportations, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT NAVA

NAVA Academy was established as one of the Public Investment Fund’s initiatives, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, to serve as a cornerstone for the Kingdom’s national industrial transformation in the field of electric vehicle manufacturing and maintenance, one of the most promising and rapidly growing sectors in both the Kingdom and the world.

The National Automotive & Vehicles Academy (NAVA) is located within the King Salman Automotive Industry Complex in King Abdullah Economic City.

Since its inception, the Academy has adopted a non-traditional educational model that integrates academic learning with practical application. Rather than building conventional classrooms, NAVA has created a learning environment that fully simulates real industrial settings. The Academy features advanced laboratories equipped with the latest technologies, curricula designed in collaboration with leading industry partners, and hands-on training programs within factories. It also assigns students to applied projects that tackle real challenges faced by the industry.

With this approach, NAVA has positioned itself as the leading destination for preparing and developing specialized Saudi talent in the fields of electric vehicles and smart mobility. It provides a highly qualified workforce capable of driving the future of the industry in the Kingdom toward greater sustainability and innovation.