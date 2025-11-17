Jeddah: Experts Vision Consulting EVC, the national leader in digital transformation, smart cities, and crowd management, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Paysky, the leading provider of digital financial solutions in the Middle East and Africa, to develop and operate “Zumrah”, the integrated digital payments platform and Super App dedicated to serving Haram visitors.

This partnership comes in line with EVC’s direction to enhance digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah sector, and to invest in modern technologies to provide a safe and seamless experience for millions of visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in improving service quality and enhancing the visitor experience.

The “Zumrah” platform aims to enable a fully integrated digital experience that includes digital payments and e wallet services, booking, mobility, and logistics services, integrations with banks and financial transfers, and the use of QR technology and Super App services to unify the visitor journey.

The platform benefits from EVC’s strategic and technical capabilities, and from Paysky’s advanced financial infrastructure and wide regional partnership network, contributing to building an intelligent and comprehensive financial ecosystem for Haram visitors..

Dr. Basem Jamil Zafar, CEO of Experts Vision Consulting, said:

“Our partnership with Paysky represents a significant step in delivering comprehensive digital services for Haram visitors, raising the standards of service, security, and efficiency.”

Dr. Waleed Sadek, Founder & CEO of Paysky, added:

“The ‘Zumrah’ platform will be a pioneering model in combining digital finance with smart services, enhancing financial inclusion and elevating the visitor experience through advanced payment technologies and integrated platforms, contributing to facilitating the journey of Haram visitors to the Holy Sites.”

About Experts Vision Consulting (EVC)

A leading Saudi national company in digital transformation, smart cities, crowd management, and enterprise solutions. EVC provides specialized consulting and technology services to several vital sectors in the Kingdom and is considered one of the fastest-growing companies in the region.

About Paysky

Paysky is a global leader in digital payments and financial technology services. Founded in Egypt in 2017, the company operates in more than 18 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Paysky provides integrated solutions for banks, telecom operators, financial institutions, and governments, including payment gateways, digital wallets, national payment systems, and super-app platforms.