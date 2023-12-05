IO21 Specializes in Comprehensive Technological and Software Solutions

Dubai, UAE: EuroTech ME, a leader in IT services, AV, and security solutions in the region, has announced the full acquisition and complete takeover of its sister company, IO21, known for its innovative software and technological services. This strategic move is a clear demonstration of EuroTech ME’s commitment to expanding and enhancing its comprehensive range of solutions.

“We are extremely proud to announce this acquisition; it marks a significant milestone for us and underlines our dedication to the region,” said Michael Andersen, Founder & CEO at EuroTech ME. “Integrating IO21's expertise into the EuroTech ME portfolio not only broadens our service offerings but also strengthens our position as a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. It’s a testament to our commitment to investing in high-quality tools and services, and to supporting the growth of the technology sector in the region.”

Hailey Yoon, Former Co-Founder and CTO at IO21, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition: "I'm absolutely thrilled about our acquisition by EuroTech ME. This marks a new era of growth and endless possibilities for IO21's innovative software solutions across the entire technology spectrum."

EuroTech ME is delighted to confirm that 70% of IO21's skilled staff will be staying on board following the acquisition. These talented individuals are poised to greatly bolster EuroTech's operations. They will be integrated into the technical and marketing departments and will play a crucial role in business development. A key focus of their contribution will be to fortify EuroTech's IT support services, enhancing the company's overall capabilities.

About EuroTech ME

EuroTech was founded in 2009 by Michael Andersen, CEO and serial investor for tech start-ups, and it is one of the leaders in IT services, AV, and security solution providers in the Middle East region. At EuroTech ME, we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of quality possible and state-of-the-art results. Our vision is to raise the industry standard through leading by example and constantly exceed our customers' expectations. We have multiple teams that provide a broad range of services and solutions, such as Information Technology, Audiovisual, Security, and Structured Cabling. We also offer ongoing and managed services for these fields. The difference EuroTech brings to the table is our highly skilled, world-class personnel, along with cutting-edge technologies, solutions, integration, and design. We also provide cutting-edge consultancy services, infrastructure designs, supply, deployments, and migrations with the highest quality standards to carry your business into the future. More information at: https://www.eurotechme.com/ and info@eurotechme.com

