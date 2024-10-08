Dubai, UAE: The "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign is making its debut in the UAE, bringing a series of engaging activities, events, and content to promote the superior quality, sustainability, and versatility of rice grown in the European Union. This initiative aims to elevate the profile and competitiveness of EU rice in this important market, targeting consumers, food industry professionals, nutritionists, and influencers through a range of promotional efforts.

The campaign will include various activities, such as B2B dinners, exclusive events and participation in the Gulfood Exhibition to connect key stakeholders, including importers, distributors, retailers, and chefs, with EU rice producers.

To further extend its outreach, the "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign will implement a dynamic social media strategy, utilizing Instagram and other digital platforms to share inspiring content, including recipes, cooking tips, and educational materials on the traceability and sustainability of European rice.

For more information about the "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign, upcoming events, and social media activities, please visit our website or follow us on our social media channels:

About the "EUROPEAN RICE" Campaign:

The "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign is an EU-funded initiative dedicated to promoting the benefits, sustainability, and versatility of European rice in the UAE and other global markets. It aligns with the EU's objectives of enhancing the competitiveness and market presence of EU agri-food products worldwide, emphasizing sustainable practices and high-quality standards.

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH-QUALITY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.