Amman, The European Union, the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), Orange Jordan, and SESAME (Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East) joined forces today to host a roundtable on “How innovation builds climate change resilience and fuels prosperity.”

Held at the Orange Innovation Hub in Amman, the roundtable brought together approximately 70 researchers, business representatives, and policymakers from the EU and Jordan to exchange ideas on how science and technology can drive Jordan’s climate resilience and open fresh opportunities for green prosperity.

The roundtable was held as part of the Ministry of Environment and the French Embassy’s Climate and Environment Month initiative. The event marks World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated globally each year on 10 November. This year’s theme, “Trust, Transformation, and Tomorrow: The Science We Need for 2050,” highlights the essential role of science in promoting sustainability, well-being, and peace.

In her opening remarks on behalf of H.E. Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Ambassador of the European Union to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Hanina ben Bernou, Attaché – Green Business, Innovation and Connectivity, emphasized that “Science and innovation are key to achieving a greener and more resilient future. The EU wants to provide full support to Jordan’s research and innovation community. Two European programmes may offer unique collaboration opportunities: Horizon Europe, which funds cutting-edge research in that field, and PRIMA, which supports sustainable solutions for water, food, and agriculture across the Mediterranean region. Jordan’s active participation in these initiatives, together with its important role in SESAME, will highlight the country’s distinct capacity to translate innovation and knowledge into tangible benefits for its economy, jobs, health, and security.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Higher Education, Ahmed Jamil Almasa’fa, Director of the General Education Department at the Ministry of Education, affirmed that investment in science education and innovation is fundamental to building a society capable of adapting to climate and developmental changes. The Ministry emphasized its commitment to enhancing environmental awareness within the curriculum and empowering students and teachers to adopt educational practices that promote sustainability and environmental responsibility. It also stressed the importance of collaborating with national and international partners to solidify a culture of science and innovation as key drivers for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

From his side, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, reaffirmed the company’s belief that innovation and collective action are key to building a sustainable future, guided by Orange’s Lead the Future strategy and its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Eng. Mansour added that, on the occasion of this World Science Day for Peace and Development, Orange Jordan’s vision is translated into measurable impact through initiatives such as the company’s three solar farms, which now supply over 47% of its electricity needs and have helped avoid more than 187,823 tons of CO₂ emissions since 2019.

Speakers explored how research and innovation are driving solutions for climate resilience – from clean technologies and renewable energy systems to data-driven environmental monitoring and nature-based approaches. They also discussed how stronger partnerships between government, academia, and the private sector can accelerate Jordan’s green transition.

Climate change remains one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Limiting global warming to 1.5°C, as set out in the Paris Agreement, will require deep transformations across all productive sectors and society at large. The event underscored that innovation and collaboration are central to achieving this goal.