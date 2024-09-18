Abu Dhabi to Bali route has proved incredibly popular since launching in June

Visitors to Etihad’s stand enjoy demonstrations of the airline’s latest Business and Economy seats

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is spotlighting its successful Indonesian routes at this week’s Bali International Air Show, after unveiling plans to boost flights to Bali and Jakarta in Summer 2025.

The airline has revealed it will fly daily services to Bali from April 2025, the announcement coming just three months after the airline launched four nonstop flights per week to the popular island destination, catering to the high demand from travellers seeking a tropical escape.

“The response to our Bali route has been exceptional, with load factors exceeding 90 per cent in the first months of operation,” said Arik De, Etihad's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer. “We are thrilled to expand to a daily service in time for Summer 2025. We are equally pleased to be flying double daily to Jakarta from August next year.

“Our participation at the Bali International Air Show celebrates the success of our relationship with Indonesia and highlights our commitment to further enhancing our ties to this vibrant and expanding market.”

At the air show, visitors have been drawn to the Etihad stand, where cabin crew are showcasing the latest Business Suites and Economy seats fitted to the airline’s new Boeing 787 Dreamliners serving the Bali route, allowing attendees to experience the airline’s award-winning offer at first-hand.

The Business Suites provide guests with generous levels of space, comfort and privacy. Each seat has direct aisle access and reclines to a fully lie-flat-bed 78” in length boasting a 17.3” 4K TV screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging, and multiple charging ports, as well as plenty of storage.

In Economy, the newest 787 offers lighter and therefore more fuel-efficient seats providing guests with exceptional comfort. The slimmer profile seats provide an increased feeling of space for every guest.

Through Etihad’s Wi-Fly, all Etihad Guest members can enjoy complimentary chat packages, while all passengers can choose to purchase a full Surf package with unlimited data for the duration of their flight.

Delegates to the event have also been learning more about Etihad’s exciting Summer 25 schedule which features enhanced timings and increased frequencies between Abu Dhabi and a host of major European cities including Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Madrid, Munich and Zurich.

The timings mean even smoother connection times between flights from Indonesia to major European destinations, and with bookings made on etihad.com, guests via Abu Dhabi can choose to add a free hotel stay with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme. Guests can take advantage of the delights of Abu Dhabi, from beaches and desert landscapes to cultural highlights and world class dining.

As Etihad continues to expand its global network, the airline remains dedicated to offering exceptional service and fostering stronger ties between the UAE and Indonesia. The success of the Bali route and Etihad’s participation in the Bali International Air Show underscore the airline’s ongoing commitment to growth and excellence in air travel.

