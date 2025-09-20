Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Railway Network, has announced the launch of the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025, a two-day competition for students and recent graduates to design innovative solutions that will reimagine the future of rail and infrastructure in the UAE. The event will take place from 1–2 October 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Global Rail 2025.

The hackathon will become a key platform for youth empowerment and knowledge creation, offering around 50 students and recent graduates the opportunity to tackle real-world challenges inspired by the UAE’s rail ecosystem. Guided by industry experts and mentors, teams will compete for cash prizes in a fast-paced environment where creativity meets problem solving.

Etihad Rail designed the hackathon to align with the UAE’s ambitions to spread the culture of digital transformation, while empowering the next generation to play a role in shaping smarter, more sustainable mobility for the region.

Submissions will be assessed by a diverse panel of judges representing both Etihad Rail and external experts from academia, industry, and the public sector, based on a variety of criteria such as creativity, feasibility, impact, and the innovative use of AI and emerging technologies. Winning teams will be recognised at the end of the hackathon.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Global Rail said: “The Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025 reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to inspire and accelerate transformative solutions in transport, mobility and logistics. By creating a space where young people can apply their ideas to real-world challenges, we are shaping a new generation of innovators who will drive smarter, more sustainable mobility solutions. This hackathon is a celebration of youth, creativity, and the role they play in building the future of rail and infrastructure.”

Selected participants will be organised into teams of four to five members and provided with mentorship to support their journey. Over the course of two days, each team will prepare and pitch their solutions to the judging panel.

Participation is open to university students and recent graduates within the past two years from across the UAE, with backgrounds in engineering, technology, or business. Places are limited to 50 participants, and selection will be based on a competitive application process. Applicants are encouraged to register early via the official hackathon registration page.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.01gov.com/en/global-rail-youth-hackathon. Applications close on 25 September.