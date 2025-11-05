Building on Etihad Cargo’s expanded winter schedule, the integrated services with SF Airlines give customers greater flexibility and service options

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, and SF Airlines, China’s leading air cargo carrier, have announced a major capacity increase as part of a Joint Business Agreement (JBA). Through this partnership, both carriers will create a seamless, shared network, building stronger ties between Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen and Ezhou, two of China’s major logistics hubs.

By integrating Etihad Cargo’s and SF Airlines’ freighter services, the JBA brings the combined total of weekly flights to Shenzhen to 9. Home to the first international cargo station in China operating 24 hours a day, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport enables rapid turnaround times, providing an elevated customer experience.

Additionally, the shared total of flights to Ezhou, Asia’s first dedicated cargo airport, has been expanded to 7 per week. Situated in the Hubei Province, Ezhou Huahu Airport offers unparalleled domestic reach and growing international connectivity.

The agreement was signed in June of this year by Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, and Li Sheng, Chairman of SF Airlines. Under a metal-neutral setup, the airlines will jointly market and integrate their airfreight services, align service standards, and introduce coordinated pricing.

The partnership is geared towards supporting fast-growing markets such as cross-border e-commerce and pharmaceuticals. By aligning Etihad Cargo’s SecureTech and PharmaLife solutions with SF Airlines’ strong domestic distribution network, the agreement enables seamless movement of electronics, time-sensitive goods, and precision equipment across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

The combined Shenzhen and Ezhou totals include the extra weekly flights Etihad Cargo recently introduced as part of the winter 2025 schedule.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer of Etihad Airways, shared, ‘Shenzhen and Ezhou represent two of China’s most active and efficient logistics hubs. Through our JBA, we are linking our customers to both China’s main distribution hub and an expanded global network. By strengthening our partnership with SF Airlines, we look forward to enabling new trade opportunities and connecting more businesses and communities beyond borders.’

Li Sheng, Chairman of SF Airlines, said “This strategic collaboration is expected to generate significant business efficiencies, support revenue growth, and enhance customer satisfaction. By combining their strengths, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines are better positioned to offer world-class air cargo solutions that respond to the evolving demands of the global logistics industry.”

This partnership is about creating stronger global connections that move goods and ideas with greater ease, empowering the people and businesses behind every shipment. Together, Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines are setting a new standard for international trade, driving growth through collaboration and smarter ways to move cargo across the globe.

About Etihad Cargo

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, offering customers a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations.

Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, the carrier’s hub lies at the crossroads of the busiest trade lanes, connecting Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and Africa, taking goods, care, and connections beyond borders. Under this platform, Etihad Cargo’s new campaign, “It’s Never Just An Address,” celebrates the meaningful stories and human connections behind every shipment.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo’s specialised products and services include SkyStables (Equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharma and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobile), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables).

Etihad Cargo continues to enhance transparency and reliability through SmartTrack, its advanced real-time tracking and monitoring solution that provides end-to-end shipment visibility powered by IoT and data analytics.

The carrier is among a select few global airlines to hold all four IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certifications, for Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries, continuously achieving the highest industry standards.

About SF Airlines

​​S.F. Airlines Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SF Airlines"), established in 2009, is a cargo airline affiliated with SF Express and currently the largest cargo airline in China by fleet size. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company operates through four major aviation bases in Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Beijing, and Ezhou City, focusing on providing customers with safe and efficient express air transport services and customized aviation logistics solutions. It is also committed to fulfilling social responsibilities and serving social emergency and rescue transportation.

As of May 2025, SF Airlines' dedicated freighter fleet has grown to 90 aircraft, with its network covering over 120 domestic and international destinations (including previously served locations). The airline has established a robust cargo route network that delivers seamless domestic coverage and extensive global reach.