Abu Dhabi, UAE — Etihad Airways is marking the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, both in-flight and on the ground to immerse passengers in the spirit of Ramadan and enhance their travel experience during this holy time.

Starting from the 10 March, passengers across all cabin classes to selected Etihad destinations can expect a variety of amenities tailored to welcome guests during the holy month. Specially curated Iftar meals and dedicated prayer facilities will be available in Etihad’s premium lounges and onboard flights.

Turky Al Hammadi, Head of Product and Hospitality, at Etihad Airways, said: “Ramadan holds a special place in our hearts, it’s a time to reflect and to spread kindness. We are committed to sharing these Ramadan values across all touchpoints of our guests' journey, starting from our lounges to onboard experiences.

“For our Iftar menu this year, our culinary team has carefully crafted special Ramadan dishes that aim to evoke heartwarming traditions, blending traditional Emirati flavours with a modern twist. Our commitment to premium and sustainable ingredients is reflected in our choice of locally sourced suppliers, ensuring our guests enjoy high-quality, tasty dishes that also support the local economy and have a lesser impact on the environment.

“Our Iftar menu contains dishes like the lamb bukhari with smoked cardamom yoghurt, pulled chicken machbous pinza with chaami cheese and pickled onion, and warm umm ali dessert and olive oil and date cake. Our menus are designed to ensure that our guests savour the richness of traditional Ramadan meals while also maintaining nutritional balance.”

"Furthermore, we offer Etihad Guest members the opportunity to donate their miles, allowing them to spread kindness and support communities around the world. We have seen the generosity of our guests with over 250 million miles donated to a range of causes through the Etihad Guest programme to date. It's initiatives like these that truly embody the spirit of generosity and compassion that Ramadan represents."

Ramadan food and beverage menu in the Etihad lounges

At Etihad’s lounges in Abu Dhabi, New York, Washington DC and London Heathrow guests can indulge in traditional Ramadan refreshments such as laban, Vimto, karkade, date milk, hydrating cucumber refresher, and rose milk.

Travellers who will break their fast before departure can enjoy an iftar meal at Etihad lounges. From warm harira soup and lobster machbous ravioli to flavourful chicken biryani, guests can savour the rich flavours of Arabic cuisine. The dessert menu will feature authentic Ramadan treats with a modern twist such as Vimto cheesecake, rose and pistachio mahalabia and rangeena, providing a delightful end to the culinary journey.

Ramadan on board

In premium cabins, guests can indulge in delicacies such as lentil soup with fried chaami cheese, lamb and date meatballs with saffron rice, and the classic warm umm ali dessert. For those seeking a lighter option, the healthy Iftar salad provides a delicious mix of fresh and tasty ingredients.

Guests in Economy class will enjoy Arabic mezze, braised lamb with vermicelli rice, fried onion, and almond and for the dessert, they will be served Vimto mousse with khabeesa.

For guests breaking their fast just before or after landing, Etihad will provide Iftar bags decorated with a traditional Emirati artwork, containing Laban, water, and dates.

Etihad provides dedicated prayer areas and real-time electronic Qibla pointers to allow guests to observe their religious practices while travelling.

Ramadan on E-BOX

The airline’s signature E-BOX entertainment system features a selection of Ramadan programming and religious content, as well as an audio of the Holy Quran.

The new Ramadan programmes will include, Rehlat Haya, which explores and promotes behaviours that lead to happiness and stability from a different perspectives.

Guests can also tune in to “Chef Bil Bait” a cooking show, hosted by Al-Halabi, the programme features numerous artists who engage in the preparation of diverse and beloved dishes within a light-hearted and entertaining format. They can also enjoy watching the El Dunia Ramadan series that showcases how various cultures celebrate Ramadan and illustrates the diversity of the Muslim community around the world.

Etihad Guest donations

In alignment with the spirit of the holy month of giving back, Etihad Airways offers its members the opportunity to donate their miles to charity and contribute to “The Reach Campaign”, supporting families affected by river blindness and lymphatic filariasis. Members can donate to this great initiative, through the Etihad Guest website.

Ramadan in Abu Dhabi

Travellers who are arriving in Abu Dhabi can experience the rich cultural heritage of the emirate during Ramadan, with opportunities to share Iftar at hotels or Iftar tents across the city, visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, or take a sunset stroll along the Corniche.

