Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the theatrical release of the highly anticipated feature film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The next installment of the epic action franchise, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released globally beginning 12 July. Among other locations, the movie was also shot in Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s home city.

You can catch a glimpse of the iconic sand-dunes of the Liwa desert as well as Midfield Terminal, Abu Dhabi’s upcoming new flagship airport terminal and Etihad’s future home in the latest movie trailer.

From June to August, guests flying in Etihad’s First and Business cabins will be treated to a cinema style Movie Snacks menu and indulge in themed mocktails such as Mission Accomplished, Undercover Sipper, Secret Agent and Thyme’s Up. All Etihad guests will enjoy inflight entertainment featuring Mission: Impossible content.

In addition to the onboard experience, Etihad will be celebrating the film’s release with a co-branded marketing campaign featuring bespoke content and flight specials with self-destructing offers. Fans around the world will get to travel on their next mission with a movie themed experience.

Later in the year, guests travelling on Etihad will be able to experience a dedicated Mission: Impossible channel on E-BOX, its inflight entertainment service. The channel will feature all seven of the Mission Impossible series as well as exciting behind-the-scenes content.

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, said: “The Mission Impossible blockbusters are a phenomenal series and we’re incredibly proud to partner with Paramount Pictures to showcase Etihad and Abu Dhabi to the world. We are thrilled to be able to give millions of guests the opportunity to enjoy the Mission Impossible films during their Etihad flight and to showcase the film across our global network.”

Irene Trachtenberg, SVP, Worldwide Marketing & Partnerships, Paramount Pictures, commented: “We are happy to partner with Etihad and to shoot in Abu Dhabi once again. Having Etihad aircraft and cabin crew authentically in the movie celebrates our appreciation of the warm welcome Abu Dhabi gave to our production. Our partnership with Etihad will help to reach Mission: Impossible fans globally as they can watch the previous Mission: Impossible movies on the inflight entertainment as they fly to, from or through Abu Dhabi on their own missions.”

This is the third time the blockbuster movie series has chosen the UAE as a location, with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol being the first of the franchise to be filmed in the country in 2011.

Abu Dhabi is now a popular location for movie makers having attracted Hollywood blockbusters and independent filmmakers from across the globe in recent years. The film industry in Abu Dhabi has seen significant growth thanks to the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and its investment in cutting edge production facilities and infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi’s diverse landscapes offer captivating and inspiring backdrops for cinematography, ranging from the modern, skyscraper filled skyline to the expansive deserts and sand dunes featured in the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer.

About Mission:Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

