Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has achieved a remarkable triple victory at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024, further strengthening its position as a global leader in aviation excellence. The airline secured recognition as the World's Leading Airline for Customer Experience, World's Leading Economy Class, and World's Leading First Class Airline Lounge.

The awards were presented during a distinguished ceremony on 24 November at the Savoy Palace in Funchal, Madeira, celebrating excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. The World Travel Awards are widely regarded as the industry's most prestigious honours programme, with winners selected through a rigorous voting process by travel professionals and consumers worldwide.

John Wright, Etihad Airways Chief Operations & Guest Officer, said: "These awards recognise the dedication of our people who consistently deliver exceptional experiences for our guests. From our First Class Lounge & Spa to our Economy cabin, every touchpoint reflects our commitment to excellence and authentic hospitality. I'm incredibly proud of our teams who make Etihad a standout choice for travellers worldwide."

The First Class Lounge & Spa at Zayed International Airport offers guests a refined environment that seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with warm hospitality.The airline's award-winning Economy class has been recognised for its thoughtful design, enhanced comfort, and attentive service delivery. These awards reflect Etihad's continued evolution in elevating the guest experience through authentic hospitality and innovative service design.

