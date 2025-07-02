Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced three additional new destinations to further expand its global network. The airline will add seasonal flights to Kazan, Russia from December this year; as well as Krakow, Poland; and Salalah, Oman in the summer of 2026. These new routes offer guests more opportunities to discover unique cities across Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Krakow, Salalah and Kazan each bring something special to Etihad’s network – from UNESCO-listed heritage in Poland, and refreshing green landscapes in Oman, to a vibrant Volga-side city in Russia.

Etihad continues to expand its footprint globally in order to directly link Abu Dhabi with a broader range of destinations people want to visit, and welcome more visitors to enjoy the UAE’s capital.

Etihad has already celebrated inaugural flights to four new destinations this year – Prague, Warsaw, Sochi and Atlanta - and is set to add another 13 routes before the year closes.

Discover the New Destinations

Krakow, Poland: launching 16 June 2026, Krakow will be Etihad’s second destination in Poland, following the airline’s successful route launch to Warsaw in June this year. Visitors to Krakow will enjoy a city of Gothic towers, Renaissance palaces and lively café culture. Travellers can wander the mediaeval Main Square, visit Wawel Castle, or use Krakow as a springboard to access the stunning Tatra Mountains.

Salalah, Oman: launching 21 May 2026, the Arabian Peninsula’s summer oasis. During the Khareef monsoon the region turns an emerald green, with mist-shrouded mountains, waterfalls, and cool coastal air. An ideal escape for families across the Gulf and a hidden gem for travellers from Europe or Asia looking to explore somewhere new.

Kazan, Russia: launching 4 December 2025, one of Russia’s fastest-growing tech and sports hubs in the heart of the Tatarstan region. Its Kazan Kremlin, mosques and cathedrals reflect centuries of Tatar-Russian heritage, while modern venues host global events.

With Krakow, Salalah and Kazan on the map, Etihad will operate to more than 90 destinations worldwide, offering travellers award-winning service on board its modern fleet and seamless transfers through Zayed International Airport.

Flight schedule Kazan from 4 December 2025 until 19 April 2026 – all times local

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 839 Abu Dhabi 08:15 Kazan 12.30 Tue, Thu, Sun A320 EY 840 Kazan 13:25 Abu Dhabi 19:50 Tue, Thu, Sun A320

Flight schedule Salalah from 21 May until 15 September 2026 – all times local

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 687 Abu Dhabi 08:30 Salalah 10.10 21 May to 15 June: Thu, Sun

Daily from 15 June to 15 September A320 EY 688 Salalah 11.05 Abu Dhabi 12:50 21 May to 15 June: Thu, Sun Daily from 15 June to 15 September A320

Flight schedule Krakow from 16 June until 5 September 2026 – all times local

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 163 Abu Dhabi 02:40 Krakow 07:15 Tue, Thu, Sat A321LR EY 164 Krakow 11:05 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Tue, Thu, Sat A321LR

