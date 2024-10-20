During its participation in Gitex Global 2024, Plant.Digital and eSolutionsMEA (UAE) announced a new partnership agreement which will see eSolutions as a new service supplier for Plant.Digital in Asset Intelligence.

The partnership between business process automation solutions specialist Plant.Digital and asset management provider eSolutions, is set to have a significant impact on the Middle Eastern market, particularly in industries where operational efficiency and equipment reliability are becoming critical success factors.

Plant.Digital adds its proficiency in digital transformation, solution integration, and domain knowledge to jointly provide cutting-edge digital tools and strategies into enterprise-level solutions across the GCC.

eSolutions brings extensive expertise in asset management solutions, specifically in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, and infrastructure. Leveraging leading asset management technologies, the company aims to drive cost efficiencies.

Plant.Digital CEO Norm Gilsdorf welcomed the new agreement: “This partnership with eSolutions is a significant step forward in our journey to revolutionize asset management, ensuring our clients thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. We will be able to offer the next generation asset intelligence through deploying a fully integrated asset management solution based on the latest innovation standards for asset reliability, integrity, safety, and predictive analytics and, at the same time, optimize end user adoption to materialize the expected ROI.”

Executive Vice President of MDS SI Group, Gaby Matar, had this to say about the partnership: “We are excited to partner with Plant.Digital to drive sustainable digital transformation across industries. By combining eSolutions’ expertise in asset management with Plant.Digital’s advanced automation technologies, we will help clients enhance efficiency, maximize profitability, and promote sustainability. Together, we’re empowering companies to achieve operational excellence.’’

About Plant.Digital

Plant.Digital is a Joint Venture Company established by Aramco and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) to provide a set of end-to-end business process automation solutions. The technology solutions can be offered to a wide range of industrial sectors to help maximize profitability, improve productivity, sustainability, and operational excellence, on a global scale. Through leveraging Aramco’s unique integrated Manufacturing Operations Management System (aka “iMOMS”) solution, Plant.Digital aims to equip industrial companies with the tools, processes and practices they need to run plant operations more effectively and accelerate sustainable digital transformation and operational excellence initiatives. It will emphasize the development, integration, and deployment of Operations Technology (OT) solutions and Digital Transformation consulting, helping industrial companies become more sustainable while maximizing yield, reducing downtime, improving plant productivity and increasing profit.

About eSolutionsMEA (UAE)

eSolutions, a part of MDS SI Group, is a premier asset management provider in the Middle East, established in 1996. As the region’s leading IBM and GE partner that focuses on sustainability solutions. The company delivers innovative and cost-effective EAM and APM solutions that enhance operational efficiency, excellence and promote sustainable practices. Serving industries like Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Utilities, and Telecom, the company leverages advanced analytics and AI to reduce downtime and boost productivity. With over 120 professionals, eSolutions drives digital transformation across many countries.