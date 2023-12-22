Emirates Stallions Group Charts the Future Course with United International Group (UIG) – Over 16 Years of Operations and a Manpower Over 6,000 .

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX:ESG), the global investment, engineering and construction services business and a subsidiary of International Holding Company(ADX:IHC), today announced through it’s subsiriary, the new arm launched in ESG in HR and Logistics “Centuray Human Resource & Logistics” the acquisition of majority stake in United International Group (UIG), the leading provider of qualified labour and comprehensive manpower solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

The acquisition is anticipated to enhance Group’s manpower portfolio, positioning Emirates Stallions Group as one of the leading manpower solutions companies. The strategic plan aims to deploy over 30,000 skilled professionals by the end of 2024, serving various sectors.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG, commented, “By this aquisition, Emirates Stallions Group is poised to seize a prominent role in the swiftly expanding manpower market in the region. The manpower market has witnessed positive growth over the past three years. We are keen on capitalizing on this trend and exploring opportunities to expand our manpower services in some GCC countries.”

United International Group (UIG) is a leading provider of qualified labour and comprehensive manpower solutions over the past decade, the compnay reputation has reached prestigious levels in the industry. UIG has a proven track record of delivering tangible, precise and valuable results to our customers.

About ESG Emirates Stallions Group

ESG Emirates Stallions Group is a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), a UAE leading conglomerate across several sectors worldwide. With twenty six subsidiaries in five different industries, ESG has a diversified portfolio of projects that cover a wide range of sectors including real estate development, consultancy, design, project management, construction, infrastructure, marine works, landscaping, and hospitality management, all under one roof. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 2.3 billion as of 30 September 2023 , the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 879 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 500 subsidiaries and over 107,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

