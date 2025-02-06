DUBAI, UAE – ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is excited to announce its participation in LEAP 2025, one of the world’s most transformative technology events, taking place in Riyadh from 09 to 12 February 2025. With a strong commitment to advancing digital security in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, ESET will showcase its latest innovations and solutions designed to protect individuals, businesses, and governments from the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks.

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia positions itself as a hub for technological innovation in line with Vision 2030, LEAP 2025 serves as a vital platform for businesses and thought leaders to shape the future of technology. ESET’s presence at the event underscores its dedication to empowering organizations with state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools needed to protect against today’s dynamic threats.

During the event, ESET experts will engage with attendees through interactive demonstrations, and live discussions on the latest trends in cybersecurity. Visitors to the ESET booth will have an opportunity to experience firsthand how the company’s solutions leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced threat detection to safeguard critical infrastructures and data while enabling secure digital transformation.

"We are thrilled to join LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, a city that is fast becoming a global hub for technological innovation," said Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET Middle East. "In a world where cyber threats are growing in complexity and frequency, ESET remains committed to delivering industry-leading solutions. Our participation at LEAP reflects a shared vision with the Kingdom to build a secure, thriving digital future."

LEAP 2025 is expected to attract over 200,000 tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and government officials from around the world, making it a prime venue for ESET to showcase its expertise and build partnerships to tackle the challenges of cybersecurity collectively.

ESET invites attendees to visit their booth at Hall 3 C110, Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia, to explore its world-class cybersecurity solutions and learn how to stay ahead of emerging threats.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

