Dubai, UAE: ESET Middle East, has signed a new partnership with Grapheast, a leading regional distributor of specialized solutions to promote, market and distribute entire suite of ESET business cybersecurity products and solutions including its cloud security, network security, endpoint security, mobile security and security management through its strong network of channel partners spread across the region.

ESET line of business products help organizations of all sizes prevent cybercriminals from playing havoc with their networks. The ESET PROTECT platform has undergone a host of changes to assist IT admins in managing the security risks in their environments, and popular Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution ESET Inspect is available from the cloud and has been rebranded as "ESET Inspect Cloud". In addition, several of ESET’s endpoint solutions for Windows, macOS, and Android have also undergone a significant evolution.

For more than 30 years, ESET has continued to invest heavily in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches of its customers’ endpoints and systems, by both known and never-before-seen threats. ESET has always taken a science-based, security-first approach, with early adoption of machine learning and cloud computing power to develop its global threat intelligence systems. The company has continuously been named a top player and a leader in the industry for its business solutions.

Demes Strouthos, General Manager, ESET Middle East says, “Grapheast are one of the most reputed value added distributors for over 25 years now in the region with best of the breed technologies in their portfolio. We are confident that with their decades of experience in channel management, technical expertise and extensive channel network and strong customer base will enable ESET to further strengthen its market penetration in the fast growing Middle Eastern cybersecurity market, which according to MarketsandMarkets, is projected to grow from USD 20.3 billion in 2022 to USD 44.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period.”

He added “And, together with Grapheast, we will conduct technical and sales workshops and run training programmes for our partners. We will also extend pre-sales, implementation and post-sales support to serve the best interest of our channel partners and customers in the region.”

Commenting about the partnership with ESET, John Boutros, General Manager, Grapheast said, "We see huge demand in the cybersecurity space and the ESET solutions are the perfect fit for our customer segment. The distribution agreement with ESET marks an exciting new chapter for us and we are pleased to offer best in the class cybersecurity solutions to our customers that will help them improve their threat landscape to keep their employees and data safe and secure.

-Ends-

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been providing enterprises across the globe with industry-leading IT security software and services, including endpoint detection and response, encryption and authentication, and comprehensive security services packages. With high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes, ESET protects customers from increasingly sophisticated digital threats in an ever-evolving landscape. ESET delivers to the enterprise market the people, expertise, and cutting-edge technology required to keep businesses safe and running without interruption. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Grapheast

Grapheast is a highly recognized value added distributor servicing the technology industry since 1996 with an aim to be the credible provider of world class products and solutions across all segments of the market ranging from the education, government and commercial sectors to individual entrepreneurs building the success of their business. The core strength of the company lies in solid relationships Grapheast has build over the years with its channel partners based on trust, confidence and integrity.

