UAE – EROS, a leading UAE retailer announced that it has partnered with Johnson Controls International L.L.C to distribute York Residential Air Conditioners across the retail market in the UAE.

With rising temperatures, the UAE's Air Conditioner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2022. With this partnership, EROS will be offering York’s Residential Air Conditioners in the UAE Retail Market and will provide after-sales support to strengthen York brand presence across UAE.

YORK Residential Air Conditioners product range have a sleek design that fits in variety of home and office spaces and available in different capacities.

The Offered range of air conditioners is energy efficient with features such as Long-Distance Air Throw, turbo Cooling, 3D air flow and can operate at high ambient temperature.

Mohammad Badri, Director, EROS said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Johnson Controls International L.L.C and be their distributor in UAE for residential air conditioners. York is a well-known global brand, which leads product innovation and has a strong product range - this will enhance our growing and diverse portfolio. We look forward to having a long and successful relationship with Johnson controls. Eros has always been at the forefront of providing highest quality electronics and appliances with industry leading energy efficiency and greatest care to sustainability. We feel that Johnson Controls and York brand fits into that category very well and we can add a lot of value to this brand products and business through our reach in the market and our pre/after sales capabilities”

Ahmed Aqel, General Manager at Johnson Control MEA added, “We see the Residential Air Conditioners segment is constantly growing; as demand for an efficient and superior Air Conditioners in UAE homes and offices increases, due to the extreme weather conditions. EROS is a leading and trusted distributor and retailer in the UAE and this partnership will strengthen our presence in the market, enabling us to further expand our reach in retail segment through their extensive network and distribution channels.”

York Residential Air Conditioners will be available across all leading retail outlets and online channels in the UAE through Eros sales network.

