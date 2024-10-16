It will allow third-party application developers to innovate and build robust services on top of the 5G Standalone (SA) network to enhance user experiences and drive monetization.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a strategic collaboration designed to enhance access to 5G network capabilities by application developers, Hyperscale players and enterprises. The collaboration enables e& UAE to expose its advanced network capabilities via Network APIs (application programming interface), providing a more programmable and adaptable connectivity experience tailored to various application needs.

The collaboration utilizes Ericsson’s Network Exposure Function, part of the Ericsson 5G Core solution. This function facilitates seamless integration of network and platform capabilities with e& UAE CAMARA Service Exposure API layer, allowing third-party applications to innovate and build robust services on top of the 5G Standalone (SA) network.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in e& UAE's journey towards programmable 5G networks and Network-as-a-Service initiatives, focusing on multiple use case implementation such as Quality on Demand. This capability will be essential for use cases in sectors including media and entertainment, cloud gaming, computer vision, and remote machine control.

The integration of standardized CAMARA APIs, including Quality on Demand will allow application developers to create differentiated services that optimize user experience in real-time. Customers can expect a more stable network with enhanced latency and throughput based on their specific application requirements.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms at e& UAE, says: “Enabling developers to efficiently access our 5G network capabilities is key to fostering innovation in the UAE. Through this collaboration with Ericsson, we are taking a significant step toward unlocking new opportunities in the digital economy.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Network APIs allow application developers to embed communications capabilities more easily in consumer and enterprise solutions and enhance user experiences. As highlighted in a recent Ericsson ConsumerLab survey, 23 percent of UAE smartphone users are willing to pay premiums for enhanced connectivity experiences and generate incremental revenue growth. Exposing the rich capabilities of the network will drive the next wave of digital innovation.”

With a long-standing partnership established over multiple domains, including Networks and Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson remains committed to supporting e& UAE in advancing its 5G network capabilities. Together, they continue to lead the evolution of the telecommunications landscape in the UAE.

