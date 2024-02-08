Riyadh, KSA - NTGS, the manufacturer of the ALAKRAN mobile mortar system and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) defence conglomerate, ERAF, signed a partnership agreement to manufacture and integrate the ALAKRAN on a suitable vehicle platform, locally in the KSA. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the agreement will help boost the economy through locally sourced parts and manpower. With ERAF taking the lead, the local enterprise will exclusively market ALAKRAN in the KSA with the intent to supply the KSA Armed Forces.

The agreement was signed by Juan Carlos Estrella, CEO of NTGS, and Fahad Al-Ameel, Vice-President of ERAF at the World Defence Show, held between 4-8 February 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the ALAKRAN is being showcased on ERAF stand XB5.

ALAKRAN is a versatile and resilient system, engineered with mission-critical capabilities to counter the key tactical challenges encountered on the high intensity modern battlefield. The fully digital and automated mortar system is user-friendly and proven to be effective in a broad spectrum of operational environments including urban, desert, forest, mountainous and snow. ALAKRAN is combat-proven and currently ‘in-service’ in several active war zones around the globe. It can easily be integrated onto almost any 4x4 vehicle with a minimum 2-ton payload, and out-performs competitors by utilising patented technological breakthroughs to deliver superior mobility, precision, accuracy, firepower, and crew safety.

NTGS Chairman, Julio Estrella said "This agreement with ERAF will usher in a new chapter for ALAKRAN in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have made an unwavering commitment to our partner and the local economy to further develop and manufacture the system using locally sourced parts and resources to meet the requirements of the Kingdom’s Armed Forces”.

"We look forward to strengthening this partnership further,” said Abdullah Al-Ameel, Chairman of ERAF. “ALAKRAN is a globally in-demand and combat-proven system, and our agreement with NTGS aligns with our dedication to support the current vision of the Kingdom by delivering global competitive advances in the local defence industry”.

About NTGS

NTGS is an integrated technology and engineering company that serves the global defence and security sectors. With a global presence we design, manufacture, deliver and support sophisticated and highly mobile fire support assets and innovative solutions based on a ‘Shoot and Scoot’ ethos; delivering integrated advanced solutions tailored to customer specifications and regional and local requirements. Our multi-platform solutions are in-demand, battle-ready and combat-proven to impact ‘real-world’ challenges.

For further information on NTGS, please visit the following communication channels:

Website: https://www.ntgs.es

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntgs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NTGS_SPAIN

ERAF Industrial Company Limited

ERAF was established in 1996 as a manufacturing services provider attending to the needs of the military, commercial and industrial sectors. The company currently develops and supply’s a broad portfolio of land, naval and power systems, defence products, security, and commercial applications. Our systems and products are installed on new and old platforms, and we also perform comprehensive platform modernisation and upgrade programmes. In addition, we provide a range of support services. Our major activities include Land Systems, Naval Systems, Power Systems, Remote Weapon Stations, Armoured Turret and Guardroom Underwater Submersible Systems and Unmanned Surface Vessels Electro-optic and Countermeasures Systems Command, Control, Communications, Computer and Intelligence Systems Radar Sensor and Sonar Systems Various Commercial Activities.

For further information on ERAF, please visit the following communication channels:

Website: https://eraf.com

For Media Inquiries:

Sat Singh

E: press@milaniongroup.com