International fintech provider, Equiti Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with esteemed Qatari holding company, MK Enterprise.

Equiti Group is an international company with offices in London and abroad, offering 7 regulatory licenses to support their global client base. Equiti’s innovative and encompassing fintech portfolio focuses on delivering intuitive and deeply advanced solutions, including decentralised digital asset exchanges, physical commodities, and advanced payment solutions.

“Our expansion into Qatar brims with potential, as this dynamic market seamlessly aligns with our trajectory for growth,” stated Mohammed Alahmad Ketmawi, Co-founder and Chief Managing Director of Equiti Group. “Qatar’s strategic importance cannot be overstated.”

“We are very excited to extend our innovative fintech offerings and our partnership with MK Enterprise both facilitates and champions our growth strategy”, Alahmad Ketmawi added.

Sheikha Maryam bint Khalid Al-Thani, Chairperson of MK Enterprise Holding, shared that, “We are delighted to collaborate with Equiti in Qatar and bring this world-class fintech offering to our people.”

“Our aim has always been to diversify our portfolio of businesses in Qatar. We focus on working with highly reputable and international companies like Equiti to drive growth in Qatar and the GCC through excellence”, stated Al-Thani.

Built upon a mutual commitment to increase Qatar’s access to world-class solutions, this partnership is aimed at fostering innovation and driving meaningful growth.

-Ends-

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group was designed to globally deliver world-class standards in payment solutions, digital assets, and online trading technologies. With a resolute commitment to innovation, Equiti focuses on propelling growth through agile tech solutions and a regulation-first mindset.

Equiti Group’s global footprint includes local offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its regulated entities include Equiti Capital UK Ltd regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC regulated and licensed by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority, Equiti Group Limited Jordan regulated and licensed by the Jordan Securities Commission, EGM Securities Ltd regulated and licensed by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority, Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited regulated and licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, Equiti AM CJSC regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Armenia, and Equiti Global Markets regulated and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

About MK Enterprise Holding

Headquartered in Qatar, MK Enterprise Holding, is a holding company that manages a portfolio of diversified businesses.

The company’s vision is to become a leading diversified holding company, maximising shareholders’ value and enabling economic development locally and globally with a specific focus on the business and markets of Qatar, GCC, the region, and the world.