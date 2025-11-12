Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) continues to reinforce its presence on both the local and global cultural scenes through its active participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 (SIBF 2025), one of the largest literary and cultural gatherings in the Arab world. The Association reaffirms its pivotal role in empowering and organising the publishing sector in the United Arab Emirates.

In this edition of SIBF 2025 , the EPA pavilion features a series of strategic meetings, collaborations, and initiatives during the fair, most notably the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to expand avenues of cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of intellectual property. The agreement underscores the Association’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of authors and creators while fostering a sustainable publishing environment in the UAE.

Strengthening Cooperation

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop and sustain the publishing industry regionally and internationally, the Association, in collaboration with the International Publishers Association (IPA), organised a comprehensive meeting bringing together the Arab Publishers Association and several Arab publishing unions. Discussions addressed current challenges facing the publishing sector and explored ways to strengthen collective action. The meeting served as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, paving the way for closer communication between Arab publishing unions and the International Publishers Association.

In further pursuit of expanding international partnerships, the EPA welcomed a delegation of leading French publishers representing renowned institutions. The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise and explore prospects for collaboration in publishing rights and translation.

The EPA pavilion also hosted a special meeting between the Emirates Publishers Association and the China Printing and Printing Equipment Industries Association, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the UAE and China in advancing printing technologies and supporting the UAE publishing sector with the latest global innovations.

On the Discussion Table

In line with its mission to promote awareness of intellectual property protection, the Association, in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, will conduct a specialised session titled “Mechanisms for Blocking Websites that Violate Intellectual Property Rights.” Led by Marwan Khalifa Al Sboosi, Director of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Department, the session will discuss the latest legislative frameworks and effective practices in this domain.

The EPA will also host an awareness workshop in collaboration with the UAE Media Council on New Service Fees for Media Content Licensing. The session will bring together experts in media monitoring and licensing, providing publishers with an open forum to discuss best regulatory practices and ensure compliance with evolving standards.

A Strategic Extension

Commenting on this year’s participation, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, stated: “Our annual participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair aligns with the strategy aimed at empowering the publishing sector in the UAE and fostering cultural exchange with the world.”

He added: “We are committed to delivering innovative initiatives that protect authors’ rights and contribute to the growth of the creative ecosystem in the UAE. Through continuous collaboration with local and international partners, we strive to build a sustainable future for the publishing industry.”

This year’s participation at the Sharjah International Book Fair reaffirms the EPA’s dedication to advancing the national book industry and nurturing the creative economy, cementing Sharjah’s standing as a cultural hub and elevating the UAE’s presence on the global cultural map.