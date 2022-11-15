Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) signed several partnership agreements during its participation in the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair including Nielsen BookData, a data provider for the book publishing industry that compiles bibliographic metadata and point of sale data for book sales, Sharjah Coop Society and several other entities.

Nielsen BookData is the world’s first continuous retail sales monitoring service for print books, based on electronic point of sale data collected directly from tills and despatch systems. Nielsen BookData monitors sales from high street and internet book shops, supermarkets, museums, specialist shops and independent bookshops in 11 territories. EPA will organise as well a workshop for Emirati publishers where Nielsen BookData will introduce its services and offerings and highlight the best international practices in the publishing sector.

As for the partnership with the Sharjah Cooperative Society, it is aimed at showcasing the latest titles by the association's members in its various branches across the emirate, making the Emirati book an easily accessible and integrated into our daily routines.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said: "During our annual participation in SIBF, EPA continued its mission to support and enhance the presence of Emirati titles in the region and beyond, taking into consideration the importance of accessing new markets and benefitting from leading distribution companies. EPA will 'Spread the Word' to bolster the status of Emirati publishers on the global publishing map, based on the association's belief that the power of the word lies in being able to deliver it to readers."

Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop Society, hailed the new partnership with EPA, which enjoys a prominent presence in the cultural sector, noting that the new agreement follows a series of steps undertaken by Sharjah Coop Society as part of its support to the publishing sector in Sharjah and the UAE, stemming from the core belief that books and knowledge are pillars of sustainable development, which boosts sectors’ capacities and competitiveness.

Al Junaid pointed out that the Sharjah Cooperative society’s corporate social responsibility is focused on supporting various cultural institutions and associations, which falls in line with its strategy to provide promotional spaces for the sale of books in all its branches, which translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that calls for supporting the publishing sector and encouraging the young generations to purchase and read books, to broaden their knowledge.

During SIBF 2022, EPA forged partnerships with Jareer Bookstore, Borders, Kinokuniya, Dubai Library Distributors, Magrudy’s Library, Emirates Post, and Tawzea.

During SIBF 2022, EPA has also launched the official website of the Menassah Distribution Company enabling the association's members and UAE publishers, authors, and researchers to promote their works on a new platform both at international events and exhibitions, and online.

EPA also showcased titles from 19 Emirati publishers through its 'Manassah' platform at its pavilion at SIBF 2022.

EPA publishers participating at SIBF 2022 at the association’s pavilion include Souad Sleibi, The Dreamwork Collective, Makarem, Dar Hamaleel Publishing, Bibliosmia Publishing & Distribution, Sayedat Al Hekayat, Ashtar Publishing, Altafarud design and publishing services, Bawabat Al Kitab Publishing & Distribution, Al Odabaa Pub. & Dist, Dar AlAndalus Publishing, Four Corners Group, Dar Al Saif Publishing, Writers House Publishing, Maheron, Letters Publishing and Distribution, Al Takhayul Media, and Kalamon Publishing.

