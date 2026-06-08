Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Bahrain (EO) has signed a pledge of allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, reaffirming the loyalty of the entrepreneur community to His Majesty’s wise leadership and its support for the comprehensive development and progress witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This patriotic initiative took place during a special event organised by EO Bahrain, with broad participation from its members. Attendees proudly signed the pledge, expressing appreciation for the achievements achieved under His Majesty’s prosperous reign and the Kingdom’s continuous advancement across various economic, social, and developmental sectors. These efforts have strengthened Bahrain’s position as a leading model of stability, openness, and sustainable growth.

This participation reflects the deeply-rooted national unity of Bahraini society under its wise leadership, affirmed EO Bahrain. It also underscores the keenness of EO members to contribute to the Kingdom's ongoing development, consolidating the national achievements attained over the past years.

EO Bahrain praised the insightful vision of His Majesty the King and the significant role played by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in driving Bahrain’s economic growth and fostering an environment conducive for business and innovation, thereby solidifying Bahrain’s status as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and qualitative investments.

On this occasion, Mr. Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, stated, “Signing the Pledge of Allegiance to His Majesty the King is a heartfelt expression of loyalty and belonging from the members of EO Bahrain. It reflects our pride in the Kingdom’s remarkable achievements, which bolster its developmental journey and enhance its reputation on regional and international levels.”

He added, “His Majesty’s vision has provided the foundation for a robust national economy and a competitive business environment that encourages innovation and supports private sector growth. This has created ample opportunities for entrepreneurs to contribute to Bahrain’s economic development and to build a more prosperous future.”

He concluded, “We reaffirm our loyalty and pride in Bahrain’s wise leadership and the commitment of the entrepreneurial community to playing our part in the Kingdom’s ongoing development, supporting Bahrain’s progress and realising its aspirations for further growth and prosperity.”

It is worth noting that EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.