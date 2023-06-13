RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, has partnered with sirar, a cutting edge cyber security provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to further strengthen cyber security protocols by providing Entrust’s high-end digital security solutions.

Empowering organizations to take control of their cyber capabilities and digital environments, sirar by stc will have Platinum status in providing Entrust products as part of a zero-trust strategy such as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tools, Identity, Hardware Security Module (HSM), key management – all ‘as-a-service’ offering as well as on-premise solutions.

The landmark partnership agreement that will further strengthen the presence of Entrust in the Kingdom was signed by (from left to right in the picture) Ahmed Hussain, Regional Sales Manager – MEA, Gary McVie, Sales VP – Digital Security; Mohamed Eissa, Strategic Sales Director – Middle East and Africa; and Alaa Zahran, Regional Sales Manager from Entrust, and for sirar bt stc present were Fahad A. Abotaleb - Chief Sales Officer; Aiman H. Al-Jumoay - Chief Delivery and Advisory Officer; Hesham Wanees - Product Management Expert; and Noor Al-Njaidi - Corporate Communications Specialist.

Announcing the partnership, Mohamed Eissa, Strategic Sales Director – Middle East and Africa, at Entrust, said: “We are honored to work with sirar by stc and contribute to strengthening cybersecurity resilience in the Kingdom in the face of increasing cyber security threats and vulnerabilities globally. Through this partnership, government entities and businesses can implement the best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that are mission-critical for any operating environment today. With Saudi Arabia has emerged as a powerhouse in empowering organizations to build their cyber capabilities, will deliver long-term value and strengthen our presence in the Kingdom.”

Ibrahim Al-Robia, Product Management and Growth General Manager at sirar by stc, added that “over the years, the Kingdom has implemented strategic plans towards enhancing cybersecurity initiatives and supporting organizations both Private and Public in efforts to deploy more advanced solutions. Our mission is to deliver state of art offerings that help organizations detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks and safeguard our digital futures in line with vision 2030 objectives. As one of the leading cybersecurity providers in the Kingdom, sirar by stc along with its partners from Entrust provides cutting edge solutions that help develop and sustain the cybersecurity infrastructure of Saudi Arabia.”

Through the partnership, Entrust can build and maintain relationships at the highest level of Government and Enterprise customers by delivering innovative and advanced solutions. This will be driven by the proven track record of sirar by stc as a key supplier of framework agreements with leading Government and Enterprise customers in the Kingdom.

The entire range of Entrust’s zero-trust solutions including certificate solutions, PKI, identity and access management, encryption key management and hardware security modules will be available through sirar by stc through the partnership.

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About sirar by stc

sirar by stc is the cyber arm of stc group, and a cutting-edge cybersecurity provider that empowers organizations to take control of their cyber environment and digital capabilities.

As experts in business security and privacy, sirar by stc offers a comprehensive range of services that help entities detect, manage, and prevent cyberattacks effectively and safeguard their digital future. For more information, kindly visit https://www.sirar.com.sa

