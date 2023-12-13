StarLink is Entrust’s newest regional distributor for the Middle East and Africa, providing local organizations with bestin-class digital security solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, has partnered with StarLink, an Infinigate Group company and a regional leader in cyber and cloud solutions, with the aim of providing cutting-edge digital security solutions to organizations in the Middle East and Africa region.

In line with regional efforts to combat looming cybersecurity threats, the two companies are on a mission to provide local customers with the highest standards of cyber security. The new partnership will see StarLink becoming Entrust’s newest distribution partner for the Middle East and Africa region, providing customers access to the full range of Entrust’s certificate solutions, PKI, identity and access management, encryption key management and hardware security modules.

The partnership was inked during an MoU signing which took place on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2023 in the presence of Simon Taylor, Entrust MEA Channel Director, Alaa Abdo, Vice President of StarLink, and Julien Caifero, Director of Global Business Development at Infinigate.

Simon Taylor, Channel Director, MEA at Entrust, said: “The ongoing digital transformation across all sectors is bound to be coupled with a simultaneous increase in cyberattacks which will continue to increase in sophistication. In light of this, we are delighted to announce our new strategic partnership with StarLink. Together, we aim to strengthen the digital security posture of companies in the region and help them defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape. This partnership is a testament to our solid commitment to better serve our existing and potential customers in the region.”

Julien Caifero, Director – Global Business Development, Infinigate (representing StarLink) said: "StarLink's mission is to reshape the distribution landscape by embracing disruptive and innovative approaches. Through this new partnership with Entrust, we are excited to provide them with regional on-ground support, extensive channel networks, and an unparalleled Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, all of which will further develop and scale their business in the region. We're excited about the cross-selling opportunities with complementary technology vendors that this partnership brings, and we look forward to expanding our cybersecurity offerings in the MEA region."

The collaboration will facilitate Entrust's growth in the government and enterprise markets and extend its reach to regions where it currently lacks a local presence. This strategic alignment also leverages the existing strong relationship between Entrust and Infinigate, the parent company of StarLink, in Europe, offering a seamless bridge into the Middle East market.

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments, and data. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption, and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it's no wonder the world's most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About StarLink:

Starlink, an Infinigate Group Company is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions. Starlink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of Starlink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The Starlink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure.

