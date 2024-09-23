DUBAI, UAE: Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia and a regional leader in integrated energy and facilities management services, has announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Enova Virtual Assistant (AIEVA). This solution is designed to enhance the user experience for customers, job seekers, and suppliers by responding to inquiries related to Enova.

Engineered with Google Gemini, Google’s most advanced generative AI model, and developed in collaboration with Hoplo, an Italian company specializing in AI solutions, AIEVA leverages cutting-edge technology to collect information from various sources, continuously improve through interaction, and seamlessly integrate new data. Supporting multiple languages, it efficiently processes queries and provides precise answers and recommendations to improve service delivery.

Enova CEO, Renaud Capris, said, “The launch of AIEVA represents a significant milestone in Enova's strategic vision to leverage advanced technologies for improved customer satisfaction. This AI-powered virtual assistant aligns with our commitment to innovation, enabling us to deliver high-quality services more effectively. By integrating Google Cloud’s Gemini models, we are positioning Enova at the forefront of technological advancements in energy and facilities management, supporting our goal to drive sustainable and intelligent solutions across the region.”

AIEVA will form part of Enova’s comprehensive portfolio of intelligent digital solutions for customer services, which includes Hubgrade – Enova’s smart monitoring center, Enova virtual operations, the One Enova mobile application, drone inspection capabilities, and virtual reality training.

Ziad Jammal, Google Cloud UAE Country Manager, said: “Enova's innovative use of Google Cloud's Gemini demonstrates the transformative potential of gen AI in the energy and facilities management sector. AIEVA will not only enhance customer service but also open doors to more efficient, data-driven operations. We're proud to collaborate with Enova on this exciting journey, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI in the UAE.”

Enova plans to further explore the potential of incorporating generative AI across a range of projects and industry solutions, supporting new innovations in integrated energy and facilities management. AIEVA could potentially offer Enova’s analysts detailed information on energy use patterns and the future impact of various energy-saving strategies, driving meaningful decision-making across the industry.

ABOUT ENOVA

Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 5,500 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.

Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industrieswww.enova-me.com.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com

ABOUT MAJID AL FUTTAIM

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040. www.majidalfuttaim.com

