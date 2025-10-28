Dubai, UAE: AutoPro, the leading automotive service network operator in the UAE and one of ENOC Group brand, is building on the success of its record performance in 2024 and its H1 2025 growth trajectory to strengthen its market leadership, solidifying its commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality, and customer-centric automotive solutions across the UAE. This includes the introduction of innovative new services to enhance customer experience, expansion of its footprint in strategic locations, and partnerships with relevant entities to meet the evolving customer needs.

In H1 2025, AutoPro continued its strong momentum, achieving a 4% growth in AutoPro sales compared to the same period last year. Its CarWash/Prowash services saw an impressive 10% growth in sales, contributing to an overall automotive sales increase of 7% compared to last year. AutoPro’s robust performance in 2024 was marked by an 18% increase in transactions compared to 2023, representing a 9% annual growth in customer visits.

Zaid Al Qufaidi, Managing Director, ENOC Retail, said: “Since its inception in 2010, AutoPro has consistently raised the bar in delivering unparalleled automotive services across the UAE to our trusted clientele. Our enduring success is built on a foundation of innovative offerings, strategic network expansion, and adoption of state-of-the-art technology. This commitment firmly anchors our long-term vision: to lead the UAE’s evolving automotive landscape by always putting our customers first, anticipating their needs, and providing advanced and high-quality solutions."

Following the launch of four new sites in Dubai last year, AutoPro aims to fulfil the growing consumer demand for seamless and convenient experiences by opening a state-of-the-art workshop in the Emirate within the next two to five years.

As part of its ambitious expansion plans, AutoPro significantly enhanced its service offerings in 2024. This included the launch of Quick Wash, an innovative waterless car wash service in three locations, and the introduction of AutoPro Engine Warranty. AutoPro also aims to expand its fleet ‘AutoPro 800 Van’ service for tire replacement, oil change, and minor repairs, and its ‘AutoPro Mobile Car Wash on Demand Van Service’ across Dubai and Sharjah. To improve accessibility, AutoPro partnered with Tabby, enabling customers to split payments into four interest-free instalments for all automotive services.

AutoPro offers users convenient Pick and Drop services, Quick Shine products, an array of vehicle tyre brands, a digital AutoPro and ProWash journey, as well as a bespoke Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) and AutoPro Extended Warranty.

